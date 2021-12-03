ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Mansion-sized ‘Desert Dome’ hits the market in Arizona for $3.7 million. Take a look

By TJ Macias
Ledger-Enquirer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a person imagines a mansion, they may picture a glossy estate with all the trimmings somewhere in Beverly Hills, not a dome-shaped property hidden like a desert diamond in Arizona. That is precisely what this 6-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom property in Scottsdale happens to be — a mansion in the...

Robb Report

This $100 Million Private Island in the Bahamas Comes Fully Furnished and Move-In Ready

Why own a vacation home when you can have a whole island? Those looking to really get away from it all this winter are in luck, as Little Pipe Cay, a private island in the Bahamas, has hit the market once again for $100 million. No small price, and $15 million more than the property was going for when it was first listed in 2018. What justifies the uptick in price? Simply put, owning an island is now more appealing than ever. Many left major cities behind for more far-flung locales last year during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, and...
REAL ESTATE
Laredo Morning Times

More Than a Dome Home, This Geodesic Delight in Arizona Is a Mansion

A dome home compound in Scottsdale, AZ, with all the elegant accouterments of a more conventional luxury estate, is available for the first time. The geodesic delight is listed for a lofty $3.75 million. More than a simple dome home, this six-bedroom desert dwelling could be better described as a...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ATL Daily

Atlanta-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Classic, brick, traditional home situated on a dead-end street in ideal Sandy Springs location – just inside the perimeter. Welcoming front foyer leads to
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

This dome home for sale in California is built right into the hills. Take a look

A two-story delightful property that has hit the real estate market in Topanga, California, and is unique in almost every way possible — from its location to resistance to almost every natural disaster possible. And it’s available for $1.599 million. The three-bedroom, three-bath home, which was built this year, has...
REAL ESTATE
Miami Herald

Miami Beach, Florida home sells for $3.7 million

On October 12, 2021, a seller has sold a roomy property built in 2008 located in the 6800 block of Collins Avenue in Miami-Dade County. It went for $3,650,000, or $1,367 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This property fetched 124% more than when it...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Dirt

Futuristic Palm Desert Mansion With Six Kitchens and a Shark Tank Seeks $50 Million

Click here to read the full article. An extravagant Palm Desert estate long owned by late publishing and hospitality tycoon Duane Hagadone — best known for founding northern Idaho’s Coeur d’Alene Golf & Spa Resort — has hit the market for a whopping $49.5 million. Lest you think that price might be a tad steep, consider the property’s many lavish amenities — three swimming pools, an aquarium tunnel with its own shark tank and not one but six kitchens. And that’s just for starters. The multimillionaire purchased the land for $4.5 million in 2007, per records, and enlisted Indian Wells-based architect...
PALM DESERT, CA
The Independent

Black couple selling home got higher valuation when they asked white friend to pretend it was theirs

A Black couple in California has sued a real estate firm alleging their home was undervalued by nearly $500,000 (£377,877) because of their race.Paul and Tenisha Austin, residents of Marin County near San Francisco, alleged in a lawsuit that their real estate appraiser Janette Miller, her company Miller and Perotti Real Estate Appraisals and national appraisal company AMC Links LLC, through which Ms Miller was contacted, racially discriminated against the couple while valuing their house.The couple filed a housing discrimination lawsuit in the Northern District of California on Thursday.The couple said their home was purchased in 2016 at $550,000...
ECONOMY
Only In Washington

You Can Rent This Entire Island In Washington For Just $343 Per Night

Getting away from it all feels good. Going completely off the grid feels even better. When you want to fully relax and unwind with your family or a few friends, note that it’s entirely possible to rent your own private island right here in Washington.That island rental comes with a large three-bedroom house with all the comforts of home, plus a small cabin for guests who stay four nights or longer. It doesn’t get better (or more peaceful) than this.
TRAVEL
Fox5 KVVU

Gilcrease Orchard in northwest Las Vegas offering Christmas wagon rides

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Need some help getting in the holiday spirit? Gilcrease Orchard in the northwest Las Vegas Valley is again offering Christmas wagon rides. According to Gilcrease, the Orchard will offer Christmas wagon rides on Dec. 10-12 and Dec. 17-19 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Gilcrease says...
LAS VEGAS, NV
themunchonline.com

6207 N. 29th St.

Bright and charming 3Bd/1Bth Brick Rambler in the heart of Arlington! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this bright and charming 3Bd/1Bth Brick Ramble single-family home in the heart of Arlington! This home features a spacious living area, carpet floors, and large windows for natural lighting. Fully equipped kitchen with gas range, dishwasher, fridge, and washer/dryer. 3 generous-sized bedrooms with walk-in closets and 1 full bathroom with tub/shower combo. Conveniently located only minutes away from 29 and 66 makes commuting to DC and MD a breeze. The bus stop is only minutes away from home! Enjoy the restaurants and shops Arlington has to offer! Street parking. Pets case by case! Application fee: $60/person. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
reviewjournal.com

Las Vegas collector sells 3 coins for $13.35M

A Las Vegas coin collector has received a record $13.35 million for three rare U.S. coins originally worth a face value of $1.15. A vintage silver dollar, a 19th century dime and an early 20th century nickel were recently sold by Bruce Morelan. The buyer was Ian Russell, president of...
LAS VEGAS, NV

