Connecticut State

U.S. Secretary of Education visited Central Connecticut State University Friday, accepts award

Bristol Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BRITAIN -- The U.S. Secretary of Education visited Central Connecticut State University Friday to meet with students and accept an award from the alumni association. U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona, ’97, visited the CCSU campus Friday where he was recognized with the Distinguished Alumni Service Award. Prior to...

www.bristolpress.com

