Beloved Will Ferrell Comedy Has Left Netflix for Another Streaming Service

Good news: Today is the first day you can dig into your advent calendar for a modestly sized chocolate treat shaped like a candy cane or something. Bad news: The joy you get from advent calendars lasts about 10 seconds and then you have to wait a whole 23 hours and 50 minutes until you can crack open another choco-slot. TV is much better, giving you a minimum of 22 minutes of joy with no waiting period until your next fix. Tonight, the Paddy's Pub gang returns for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15, and Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a jerk cowboy, premieres on its first day of marching toward an Oscar (I'm excited for this one!). Later this week, there are two live broadcast productions — Annie Live! and Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes — and the final episodes of PEN15 and Money Heist.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO