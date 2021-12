According to SteamDB, Valve's store has broken its previous activity record. The figure is impressive. At the moment there is no denying the fact that Steam is a real giant on the PC market, and we'd probably not find a player who has not heard of this platform. Despite the growing competition in the form of other stores, it seems that Valve does not have to worry about its "child". According to the latest data from SteamDB yesterday it set another activity record. On Saturday the website was used by 27,182,165 users at the same time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO