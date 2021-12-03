Tigers and Rebels renew rivalry down in Oxford

OXFORD – Last time they played was two years ago, 2019, when the Tigers squeaked one out over the Rebels, 87-86 here at FedExForum.

Saturday, the U of M heads down to Oxford, a place the Tigers haven’t won since 2005 in a series that dates back, way back to 1910.

Still, these two teams, separated by just 85 miles, have only played 42 times and there’s something wrong with that, if you ask Rebels head coach Kermit Davis.

“I just think it’s a game that people want to watch. In the South, in November and early December, I think that’s important while football is still on everybody’s mind,” Davis said. “We played two years ago to a sellout crowd out at FedExForum. It’ll be sold out on Saturday. Those are the games your players want to play in. It’s a good rivalry game that’s only an hour and 15 minutes apart. I just think it’s a game that needs to be played.”

It’s the 5-2 Tigers, ranked 18th in the country, taking on the 5-2 Rebels.

Rebs have won two straight.

Tigers have lost two in a row.

Tip off time for the Pavilion is set for Saturday at 11 am.

