Overcoming the Pain That Comes With Leadership

If you keep your chin up and knees down, God will help you turn around his church. Church revitalization is frustratingly hard. Every time you think you are getting momentum, something happens to force you to stop. In the past, I have led four churches through stages of church revitalization as their pastor and countless others as a coach and consultant. Each church story is unique, so don’t compare your account with mine or another church’s. But that does not mean we cannot learn from other people’s stories. Much of what I learned is not taught in Bible college but through the school of hard knocks from pastoring local churches, so take it from me, you can lead your church into health.

5 DAYS AGO