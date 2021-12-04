Overcoming the Pain That Comes With Leadership

3 steps for leaders to turn pain into power through the grace of God. When you are uncertain if the pain of leadership is worth the outcomes of leadership, you are likely to experience frustration, doubt and lack of joy. We all love the promise of leadership. Changed lives,...
Let's talk about something we all can relate to, fear, pain, trauma, anxiety and bitterness rolled up as one. You know want's depression set's in, BOY! does it HURTS! You try to program yourself to believe I refused to let something or someone control my behavior or emotions, but the impact stress has on me; is too damn devastating.
No matter what kind of week you’re having, here are five important things to hang on to. Maybe you’ve been going through a tough time lately. The day just got started and you’re already wanting to go back to bed. You’re drowning in your to-do list and calendar. Things just...
My overall experience in industry relevant to inclusion has been positive in the way that it lifted me from poverty into the middle class. I grew up in Baltimore, raised by a single, working mother. Fortunately, I embarked on the machinist trade path in high school, continued to a work-study program and began working for a manufacturer.
When it comes time to re-write your story, it can be hard to look at a blank page and not be intimidated. Overcoming the fear of failure holds many of us back, in fact, one study even indicates that it is the top factor holding female entrepreneurs back from taking the plunge.
If you keep your chin up and knees down, God will help you turn around his church. Church revitalization is frustratingly hard. Every time you think you are getting momentum, something happens to force you to stop. In the past, I have led four churches through stages of church revitalization as their pastor and countless others as a coach and consultant. Each church story is unique, so don’t compare your account with mine or another church’s. But that does not mean we cannot learn from other people’s stories. Much of what I learned is not taught in Bible college but through the school of hard knocks from pastoring local churches, so take it from me, you can lead your church into health.
Excerpted From Not Quite Fine By Carlene Hill Byron Humility in Caregiving Pete Costas was still relatively young in his career as a Salvation Army officer the Sunday evening that a fidgety, distracted, and somewhat disheveled young man walked in well after the service had started and seated himself at the center of the front […]
Fear can take many forms--worry, anxiety, panic or even dread. But it's so important for us to get the upper hand on fear because it does not come from God. Even when we face uncertainty or difficulties in life, God wants us to have faith that He is with us in the struggle and that He can do great things. He wants us to remain positive and full of hope!
For the last 11 months, we’ve had to adjust our lives in many different ways because of the pandemic. As the holidays approach us, major life changes and family drama can intensify an already stressful situation. “Holidays are a time for self- reflection. Take advantage of this time and opportunity...
It was mid-November and I was at the end of my rope. Cards on the table: I’d had a bad six months. I ended the spring with MonoStrep (a simultaneous bout of mononucleosis and strep throat) and started the fall with a cold-turned-lung infection-turned-perforated eardrum. Sexy, I know. Not everything was going wrong—I have a great family, great friends—but I spent most of my time in some kind of pain.
A new study suggests that Black employees who adjust their styles of speech, name selection, and hairstyles to mirror White norms are perceived as more professional in the workplace. The findings come from a study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology. The United States’ deep history of racism...
When a person experiences ringing in the ears, it is referred to as tinnitus. The ringing noise can be intermittent or continuous and can vary in its intensity. Most people describe the sound as being similar to that of rushing water or simply hearing “sounds in their head.” Some medical professionals believe this condition generally originates from damage related to loud noises.
Aging, the saying goes, is not for wimps. But it also doesn't have to be more difficult than necessary. Too many of us make it so, by engaging in everyday habits that can accelerate aging or significantly increase the risk of chronic disease. These are five health patterns you should never fall into after 60, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Although there are fantastic doctors in the healthcare field, many people avoid medical treatment for a variety of reasons. For some, it doesn’t even come down to bad experiences with doctors, but rather more systemic issues such as lack of affordability or access. Others may distrust healthcare organizations and institutions, and therefore seek out homeopathic care.
People who live with chronic pain, whether from cancer, a car accident, or other causes, often get to the point where they are prescribed narcotics for the pain. Although narcotics can work well, they should not be taken with some other medications. It’s important to tell your healthcare providers all...
Mental Health, Faith and Showing Up for One Another. WHO: Carlene Hill Byron, former editor of New England Church Life and the New England Christian. SHE SAYS: “Because we are called by God, we are able to live with meaning and purpose.”. THE BIG IDEA: Churches can promote healthier mental...
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, survey after survey showed teens in the United States were facing high, rising levels of stress and anxiety. The alarm now rings loudly for us to wake up to their situation. The pandemic has only exacerbated the challenges for youths in America. September polling from EdChoice and Morning Consult shows […]
