Mississippi State

‘I don’t buy it’: Friends and family say north Mississippi murder suspect is innocent

By Tom Dees, FOX13Memphis.com
 3 days ago
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Friends and family defended murder suspect Quenten Cortez Taylor on Friday.

Taylor is wanted in connection with a double homicide and mass shooting back in October in Crenshaw, Mississippi.

FOX13 spoke with his best friend and a family member. They told FOX13 he is innocent, and they believe law enforcement has the wrong person.

“I believe Que is innocent, (because) I have seen Que around people, and he is cool, calm and collected,” said Corey Smith said. “I will definitely ride with Que.”

Corey Smith told FOX13 he is one of Quenten Taylor’s best friends. He said he believes Taylor is not the man responsible for shooting and killing two people in October and injuring three others. He also said Taylor is working to become a rapper and would have had nothing to do with the killings.

“I don’t buy it. I don’t buy it. Not that many people. I am sorry, I don’t buy it. No, he is too focused on his career. Quenten is a good person, though,” Smith said.

In a post to social media Thursday night under the name “Que Hitta,” which investigators said appears to belong to Taylor, he defended himself, saying, “I don’t give a (expletive) what nobody say I am innocent B----.”

Southaven Police even commented on the status, saying, “Please come in and give us your side of the story.”

FOX13 called Southaven Police Friday. They said they have not heard back.

A family member, who wouldn’t go on camera, said Taylor is not a monster. His friend said it’s all a conspiracy.

“He probably knows the guys and probably was there, but him going in there like ‘Bang bang, I am Que,’ like, nah.”

According to investigators, the Oct. 24 killings and shootings in Crenshaw, Mississippi, are directly connected to a murder in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

At least two of the victims in the Crenshaw shooting had connections to Horn Lake, according to Quitman County investigators. They told FOX13 they believe the Crenshaw shooting was in retaliation for the shooting in Horn Lake.

They also said Derek Smalls, who was killed in that shooting, was awaiting trial for murder in Horn Lake at the time he was killed. He was charged with killing Marerro Trotter in 2020.

Investigators believe all of these shootings are gang-related. They told FOX13 U.S. Marshals were involved in a search in Quitman County. U.S. Marshals are also involved in the case in Horn Lake.

FOX13 reached out to the U.S Marshals.

Horn Lake Police said they are following up on leads.

FOX13 reached out to Taylor through his social media account, where he has proclaimed his innocence. We also went door to door in the apartment complex where SWAT teams searched for Taylor on Thursday, but everyone there said they do not know him.

Comments / 29

Joey Hale
3d ago

If he was as innocent as they came, he never would have ran like a career criminal. Even the whites I knew that ran, they claimed innocent until the y were caught, when cops showed them the evidence, they quickly changed their innocent plea to a guilty plea to escape longer time behind bars

Reply
7
SaRG
2d ago

Evil hides in plain sight... but here is another example of the cause and affect in a "people" unwillingly to hold themselves accountable. It doesn't matter if this person did it or didn't, because the "communty" and those who claim to know him, they know without a doubt who did?!?! If not, they're just some sad people who are trying to cash in ther "victim" card, but you can't normalize a behavior and expect everyone to accept it because of the color of your skin.

Reply
5
chase0102
2d ago

family is going to always way Take up for you in the wrong!!! Strap his Ass To an electric chair and everyone else that doesn't value Life!!

Reply
5
 

