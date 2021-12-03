ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Pharmacist stabbed his boss while working at military base in Missouri, feds say

By Mariah Rush
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Missouri pharmacist has been charged with stabbing his supervisor repeatedly with a knife while at work, prosecutors said in a Dec. 3 news release. Robert E. Sapp, a civilian pharmacist at Fort Leonard Wood, is charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with the intent to do...

www.miamiherald.com

Related
KOLR10 News

Pharmacist charged with stabbing supervisor multiple times

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A pharmacist from Fort Leonard Wood has been charged with stabbing his supervisor multiple times. Robert Sapp, 63-years-old, was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. According to the affidavit, Sapp was working at the window at the Post Exchange Pharmacy at Fort […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
newspressnow.com

Federal charges filed against Fort Leonard Wood pharmacist after stabbing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KMIZ) A federal prosecutor has charged a civilian pharmacist at Fort Leonard Wood after he allegedly stabbed his supervisor. Robert E. Sapp, 63, was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with the intent to do bodily harm. Sapp remains in federal custody. According to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
State
Missouri State
Bradenton Herald

Four-minute joyride in military Humvee costs California man 3 years in prison, feds say

A California man accused of leading police on a wild four-minute chase in a stolen military Humvee will spend 34 months in prison, federal officials say. The 30-year-old Pomona resident stole the vehicle from a U.S. Army Reserve center in Upland, California, by cutting a padlock with bolt cutters, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said in a news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Man making bogus bomb threats to schools, hospital is arrested in Missouri, feds say

Bogus bomb threats to Oregon schools, a hospital and a judge were called in by a man in Missouri, where he was later arrested, officials say. Sean Case McGinley, 40, has since been indicted by a federal grand jury “with four counts of making interstate threats involving explosives and four counts of conveying false information and hoaxes about destructive devices,” according to a Thursday, Dec. 2 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office with the District of Oregon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

'We Lost 3 Generations In One Night’: A Young Woman, Her Kids, And Her Mom Killed In Family Massacre

In the early morning hours of March 26, 2000, the peaceful predawn stillness blanketing the community of Corydon, Indiana was shattered by a shocking discovery. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department officers had responded to a request for a wellness check from Kelly Holland, who worked the overnight shift in a distribution center in nearby Louisville, Kentucky. He told them he’d been unable to reach anyone by phone.
CORYDON, IN
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Judge orders boy charged in Michigan high school shooting moved from juvenile facility to county jail

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP/WJW) — A sheriff says the parents of a 15-year-old boy charged in a shooting that killed four fellow students at Oxford High School in Michigan had been summoned to the school before the violence. Sheriff Mike Bouchard wouldn’t discuss details of the behavior school officials were concerned about. The teen was […]
MICHIGAN STATE
buzzfeednews.com

A Black Man Charged With Murder Said He Shot At A Group Of White Teens in Self-Defense

Around 1 a.m. on June 14, 2020, 21-year-old Marc Wilson, who is Black, and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Emma Rigdon, who is white, left a Taco Bell in Statesboro, Georgia. At a stoplight, they pulled up next to a pickup truck. Wilson’s lawyers say that at least one of the white teenagers inside the truck shouted the n-word and “your lives don’t matter.”
STATESBORO, GA
New York Post

Texas man guilty of killing wife who wanted divorce day after wedding

A Texas man found was found guilty on Friday of murdering his wife who had asked for a divorce the day after their marriage, officials said. Tareq Alkayyali, 39, of Arlington, was found guilty of strangling to death his 23-year-old wife Wasam Moussa in May 2019 — just days after she arrived in Texas to visit her husband from her home country of Jordan, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said in a release.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Wife Of Suspected Killer Of Mesquite Officer Charged With Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon In Disturbance Preceding Fatal Shooting

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The woman who pointed a gun at the girlfriend of the man accused of shooting and killing a Mesquite Police officer last Friday afternoon, Dec. 3 has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Juventina Vazques Bences, 43, of Balch Springs, was arrested in relation to the initial disturbance outside the Albertsons on South Belt Line Road near Cartwright Road and not the officer-involved shooting. She is the wife of suspected shooter Jamie Jaramillo. Juventina Vazques Bences (Mesquite Police) Bences’ bond is set at $100,000. Sources say the violence started as a conflict between Jaramillo and his wife over his girlfriend. Now his wife is charged with pulling a gun on his girlfriend. That incident is what led to a call that sent Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston to the scene. When the officer arrived, he was shot and killed allegedly by Jaramillo, who sources say then turned the gun on himself. Jaramillo was last reported to be in critical condition at Baylor University Medical Center and will face a capital murder charge if he survives. CBS 11 has also learned ICE has an immigration hold on the suspect’s wife which means she is in the country illegally.
MESQUITE, TX
The Independent

Oxford school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley’s mother weeps as she and husband plead not guilty after arrest

The mother of Michigan high school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley wept as she and her husband pleaded not guilty at their arraignment, hours after they were arrested following a huge overnight manhunt.Jennifer and James Crumbley were charged on Saturday morning with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter in connection with Tuesday’s mass shooting, in which their 15-year-old son allegedly shot dead four students and wounded seven other people at Oxford High School.They both pleaded not guilty to all the charges via videolink from Oakland County jail – the same jail where their son has been held since his arrest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
