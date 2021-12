The six agents on the West Coast series all have different taste when it comes to their home aesthetics, but most of them do reside in the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills. Many of the stars also share an interest in selling their own properties when there is a deal to be had. While Tracy Tutor recently purchased her dream home, a few of her co-stars have decided to sell their primary homes.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO