A gun rights organisation is “awarding” Kyle Rittenhouse with an AR-15-style rifle following his acquittal at trial on homicide charges for fatally shooting two men and injuring another with a similar weapon.Gun Owners of America – which claims to represent 2 million gun owners in the US – “will be awarding Kyle Rittenhouse with an AR-15 for his defense of gun rights in America,” according to a post on the group’s Twitter account.“Join us in saying THANK YOU to Kyle Rittenhouse for being a warrior for gun owners and self defense rights across the country!” the post states.Mr Rittenhouse’s...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 DAYS AGO