Conyers, GA

Conyers Middle School teacher out of a job after yelling at student

By Sally Sears
CNN
 2 days ago

ATLANTA (CBS46) — A teacher at Conyers Middle School is no longer employed after he was caught on camera yelling at a student and the video was posted to social media.

The incident was recorded by another student. In the video, you can hear Dr. Dameian Cooper yelling and ordering a student to call him Dr. Cooper.

A wrestling coach came out into the hall to intervene and separate the teacher and the student.

Dr. Cooper is an Army veteran and teaches Advanced Placement Civics. Cooper told CBS46 that he was let go because of the incident.

Honest Commenter
2d ago

As a Marine veteran, I can confirm that today's children are a lost cause. It's better to just avoid them and say absolutely NOTHING to them and to keep your child away from other kids without manners. Having respect for adults is something parents are not teaching their children anymore.

12
Olive
2d ago

People in America do not teach their children morals and respect. That is why America is spiraling out of control with children helpless emotions……no respect….give up easily…. suicidal ….killing vast people in schools. It’s the parents poor raising skills fault.

4
Sean Lambert
3d ago

Teacher should have just failed the student for failure to show the proper respect for figures in authoritative positions, and then he should of punch his parents in the mouth

3
 

