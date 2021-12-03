ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

VB youth football team heads to nationals after facing tragedy

By Jon Dowding
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach little league football team is keeping the spirit of their late coach alive this morning as they head to nationals.

Deveon Simmons, or better known as “Coach Dee” was shot and killed in October.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Brookland Drive in Chesapeake off Campostella Road.

His brother tells 10 On Your Side he was on his way home from coaching the team when he stopped to visit a friend. There, he was killed sitting in his car in the parking lot.

Virginia Elite Tigers head Coach David Stewart says Coach Dee is always watching the team from above.

“We lost in the state championship and we ended up getting a wild card for the regionals and we ended up winning the regionals,” he said. “It was all, I say it was all Deveon.”

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

