The Pittsburgh Steelers got quite a beating in their Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and TJ Watt was absolutely disappointed with the result. Pittsburgh headed into the game with high hopes of winning, especially with Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick returning to the lineup to bolster their defense. Instead of a close game, however, the Steelers were destroyed by Joe Burrow and the Bengals 41-10.

