Welcome to another edition of The Grind where we are writing this from a work office for the first time in 630(!) days. Needless to say, a lot has changed since then. I now work in a completely new office building. There’s now a new giant apartment complex and parking garage at the train station I use. And this is the longest I’ve gone without wearing sweatpants in those 630 days. I forgot how cold it is when you’re waiting on that train platform early in the morning. I forgot how sweaty you get being bundled up on the Subway. And I also forgot a mask ($1 for a disposable one at a coffee shop!). But overall, it was a relatively smooth first commute back. And despite all that’s changed in that time, we will continue to do exactly the same thing in this space. Let’s get to it.

