ST. CLOUD, Minn. – An NCAA DII leading nine wrestlers have been ranked at their classes in the first regular season National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) poll of 2021-22. Reigning National Champion St. Cloud State moved to No. 2 in the polls, just one point behind Central Oklahoma. Joseph Bianchini remains the No. 1 wrestler at 141 pounds, Kameron Teacher holds his No. 2 rank at heavyweight, 157-pounder Colby Njos stays at No. 3 and Noah Ryan keeps his No. 5 nod at 197. Garrett Vos moved to No. 6 at 133 while Billy Pitzner stands at No. 9 at 184. No. 8 Devin Donovan, No. 10 Jake Barzowski and No. 10 Dominic Murphy each made their debuts in the polls at 165, 149 and 174 respectively.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO