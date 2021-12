Thomas Tuchel will continue to consider Saul Niguez as an option at left wing-back.Saul has struggled to settle into the Premier League rhythm and was replaced at half-time for the second time in his Chelsea spell in Wednesday’s 2-1 win at Watford.The Atletico Madrid loanee could however find opportunities to feature more forthcoming should boss Tuchel follow through with tentative plans to deploy him at wing-back.Marcos Alonso is Chelsea’s sole fit left wing-back specialist in the wake of Ben Chilwell’s knee injury, leaving Tuchel searching for cover – and Saul coming into view.“Saul is still adapting and he had an...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO