Giving Tree 2021 Benefits Local Non-profits Magdalene Serenity House and Peace at Home Shelter

Finding the perfect gift for your loved ones is a great feeling, which can be made even better if it also benefits a local non-profit. My idea for this post started when I was thinking about what to buy my New Hampshire brother for Christmas. He and I have started a tradition of buying locally-made gifts for each other, in order to support local business. Last year, I sent him Bangor Police Lieutenant Tim Cotton's book, 'The Detective in the Dooryard.' (okay, Tim's not a local business, but my brother also writes so I knew it was something he'd enjoy)

