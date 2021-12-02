ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superheavy landing mechanism

NASASpaceFlight.com
 5 days ago

Make with in-built stability so no foundation required, just drop on sea-floor (some leveling required). That type of "no foundation" is called a "gravity base foundation" and it's not often an optimal design. Phobos and Deimos are repurposed semisubmersible oil platforms that float in deep water. The oil industry...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

NASASpaceFlight.com

Scaling Agriculture on Mars

Biosphere 2 was incompetently run. (Until handed over to a proper university research program.) I wouldn't use anything about its original closed run as a "ground truth" for anything. On the gripping-hand, the original experiment design taught a great deal about how NOT to design a closed-loop ecosystem. 1) Don't...
AGRICULTURE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Neutron Design speculation

Having 2nd stage inside the first stage/fairing also means you lost commonality between 1st stage and 2nd stage. May not matter if you only plan to build a few first stages, but matters a lot if you want to build a large fleet. Edit: Also Neutron RTLS payload fraction =...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Archimedes Engine Discussion.

Much appreciated response Baldusi. I am having issues reconciling the demands of adding heat exchangers for the gasification of LOX & CH4 with the overall sizing of the GG. I'm now more or less convinced the enthalpy demand is miniscule in comparison to the rated thermal power of the GG. My thinking was that if the sizing of the heat exchangers significantly inflated the flow rate of propellant needed by the GG, it would not be worth the trade for the loss of effective ISP due to wasted fuel in the open cycle.
INDUSTRY
NASASpaceFlight.com

Resources & Energy vs. Exploration as Frontier Imperative

One thing I do give the Chinese credit for is that they’ve generally hewed to the what they’ve said they’re going to do on the Moon and kept to their timelines. And if we can figure out the physics of Cislunar space so can everyone else. If we can figure out the resources on the Moon so can everyone else. Physics don’t care about your petty philosophies. It’s the same for everyone.
ASTRONOMY
NASASpaceFlight.com

Fusion with space related aspects thread

While profitability is the ultimate goal, there are steps up the ladder of technical difficulty to get there:. - To be profitable, your facility must be generating some non-zero amount of excess power. - To be generating some non-zero amount of excess power, your reactor must be emitting more energy...
INDUSTRY
NASASpaceFlight.com

The Reaction Engines Skylon/SABRE Master Thread (7)

An interesting question for sure. Would methane be cold enough ? LH2 is really super duper uber cold... I have often wondered the same. Would SABRE cycle work with less-cryogenic fuels, in the -190°C ballpark ?. The SABRE cycle would work, the question is how efficiently. It's not the temperature...
CARS
NASASpaceFlight.com

Commercial LEO Destinations Development

How can a topic about commercial space stations devolve into a discussion about SpaceX economics?. I have been on this forum long enough to remember when every topic devolved into discussions about how great the Shuttle was. Now it’s SpaceX. How can a topic about commercial space stations devolve into...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

TLON Space - Aventura I (Argentinean Small partially reusable launch vehicle)

I just stumbled across the Argentinean company TLON Space, which is developing a tiny orbital launch vehicle, planned to be launched in 2022. It is a small liquid fuel launch vehicle of only 10 m height and 0.35 m diameter, capable of placing 25 kg into low earth orbit. The engines are called ATM-4R1 for stage 1, and VAC-4R2 for stage 2. Apparently stage 1 is to be recoverable by parachute.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NASASpaceFlight.com

Rocket Lab Neutron rocket - Discussion

Move the plane of S1 S2 separation to the payload adapter.... The other thing to think about is the different requirements of a reusable vs expandable stage and also of a first vs second stage. Reusable first stages want higher thrust to weight than expendable stages and return to launch...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

An Engine beyond Raptor?

Ok, maybe this is a silly, on the drive home idea. But what about changing to a gas generator cycle for the booster engine. It would be far less complex to build. Lower performance (edit: ISP) but if you’re looking for lower cost and higher volume, why not?. Success for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Wind Rider: A High Performance Magsail (Jupiter in a month)

Https://www.centauri-dreams.org/2021/11/19/wind-rider-a-high-performance-magsail/. "The Plasma Magnet was proposed by Slough [5] and involved an arrangement of coils to co-opt the solar wind ions to induce a very large magnetosphere that is propelled by the solar wind. Unlike earlier proposals for magnetic sails that required a large electric coil kilometers in diameter to create the magnetic field, the induction of the solar wind ions to create the field meant that the structure was both low mass and that the size of the resulting magnetic field increased as the surrounding particle density declined. This allowed for a constant acceleration as the PM was propelled away from the sun, very different from solar sails and even magsails with fixed collecting areas.
INDUSTRY
NASASpaceFlight.com

A Historical Moonbase Thread

Turns out there was a RAND moon base study in 1958, by Robert Holbrook:. An outline of foreseen requirements for extraterrestrial bases of various types and of the effect of design requirements on associated space-flight systems. In the context of a lunar-base design, present knowledge of the moon and of rocket-transport problems are considered. In addition, ecological factors, systems of support, operations and hardware, and growth of initial facilities (from both earth and local site) are discussed.
ASTRONOMY
NASASpaceFlight.com

Blue Origin's BE-4 Engine

Interesting premise. I’ll grant you that Raptor is far from its final form. But strong disagree that BE-4 will be finished “from the get go” since all available evidence suggests otherwise. More significantly: only one of these engine development programs is hardware-rich, and only one can boast any flight time at all. These gaps will only grow over time.
INDUSTRY
NASASpaceFlight.com

Astronauts complete spacewalk to replace faulty antenna

Two astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have completed a planned spacewalk (or Extravehicular Activity — EVA) to replace a failing component of the station’s communication system. The spacewalk got underway at 11:15 UTC — 55 minutes ahead of the planned timeline — when NASA astronauts Thomas Marshburn and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Revealing Failure Mechanisms of Energy Storage Devices

Long cycle life and high safety are required for energy storage devices (ESDs) in their large-scale applications. Therefore, it’s important to explore both the operating and failure mechanisms of ESDs. Previous characterization techniques such as X-ray diffraction (XRD), transmission electron microscopy (TEM), X-ray spectroscopy and topography, and nuclear magnetic resonance...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
astrobiology.com

Panoramic SETI: Overall Mechanical System Design

(a) The mounting configuration incorporating 45 modules into a geodesic dome. The overall diameter of the geodesic dome with the modules is 4.988 m with and height of 1.827 m. On the back side of the modules there is an optimal clearance of 53.87 mm. (b) The on-sky projection of the observatory with forty-five modules utilizing a tessellation frequency of 3 in the geodesic dome. The secondary dome will match the field of view coverage for source confirmation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The conserved single-cleavage mechanism of animal DROSHA enzymes

RNase III enzymes typically cleave both strands of double-stranded RNAs (dsRNAs). We recently discovered that a human RNase III, DROSHA, exhibits a single cleavage on the one strand of primary microRNAs (pri-miRNAs). This study revealed that DROSHAs from the other animals, including worms and flies, also show the single cleavage on dsRNAs. Furthermore, we demonstrated that the mechanism of single cleavage is conserved in animal DROSHA enzymes. In addition, the dsRNA-binding domain (dsRBD) and a 3p-strand cleavage-supporting helix (3pCSH) of the DROSHA enzymes foster a weak single cleavage on one strand, which ensures their double cleavages. Disrupting the interaction of dsRBD-RNA and 3pCSH-RNA by an internal loop (IL) and a 3pCSH-loop in the lower stem of pri-miRNAs, respectively, inhibits one of the double cleavages of DROSHAs, and this results in the single cleavage. Our findings expand our understanding of the enzymatic mechanisms of animal DROSHAs. They also indicate that there are currently unknown cellular functions of DROSHA enzymes using their single cleavage activity.
SCIENCE
KVAL

Airplane makes emergency landing at PDX after 'mechanical issue' with engine

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Alaska Airlines flight filled people traveling ahead of Thanksgiving made an emergency landing at the Portland International Airport on Wednesday after experiencing a mechanical issue with an engine. Alaska Flight 297 was en-route from Portland to San Francisco on Wednesday morning when its right engine malfunctioned.
PORTLAND, OR

