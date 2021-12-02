Superheavy landing mechanism

RNase III enzymes typically cleave both strands of double-stranded RNAs (dsRNAs). We recently discovered that a human RNase III, DROSHA, exhibits a single cleavage on the one strand of primary microRNAs (pri-miRNAs). This study revealed that DROSHAs from the other animals, including worms and flies, also show the single cleavage on dsRNAs. Furthermore, we demonstrated that the mechanism of single cleavage is conserved in animal DROSHA enzymes. In addition, the dsRNA-binding domain (dsRBD) and a 3p-strand cleavage-supporting helix (3pCSH) of the DROSHA enzymes foster a weak single cleavage on one strand, which ensures their double cleavages. Disrupting the interaction of dsRBD-RNA and 3pCSH-RNA by an internal loop (IL) and a 3pCSH-loop in the lower stem of pri-miRNAs, respectively, inhibits one of the double cleavages of DROSHAs, and this results in the single cleavage. Our findings expand our understanding of the enzymatic mechanisms of animal DROSHAs. They also indicate that there are currently unknown cellular functions of DROSHA enzymes using their single cleavage activity.

SCIENCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO