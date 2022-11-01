ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sephora Just Kicked Off a Surprise Holiday Sale & Insiders Can Get 20% Off

By Caroline Greelish and Kristine Fellizar
 4 days ago

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and you know what that means? Sale season! While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner, several retailers have already dropped early Black Friday sales including Best Buy , Target , and Ulta . If that weren’t enough to get you excited for holiday shopping season, Sephora is bringing some early holiday cheer with the return of their highly anticipated Holiday Savings Event for Beauty Insiders.

From now until November 7, Rouge and VIB members can save up to 30% off sitewide. Rouge members (those who spend $1000 a year) get a discount of 20% off, VIB members (those who spend at least $350 a year) get 15% off, while Insiders get 10% off starting November 3. It’s an incredible sale to shop as brands that rarely ever go on sale like ILIA, Vegamour, Biossance, Drunk Elephant, Tatcha, Dior, Dyson, Charlotte Tilbury and more, are discounted right now.

There are so many incredible deals happening right now, it can get pretty overwhelming. If you want some inspiration on what you should be snagging, we’ve got you covered! We’re stocking up on daily SPF, a lash repair set, and plenty of gift sets to hand out to friends and family. Oh yeah, be sure to use the code SAVINGS at checkout to make sure you get the sale price. And if you aren’t signed up for Sephora’s reward collection, all you have to do is create a free account to take advantage of the sale. Let us be the one to tell you that there are some pretty awesome deals on products right now…here are some of our favorites.

Biossance Miracle Moisture Set

Reese Witherspoon -loved Biossance has a limited edition holiday hydration set on Sephora right now that we’re definitely adding to our basket. The set comes with four products worth being in your daily routine including the super moisturizing Squalane + Omega Repair Cream and the best-selling Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil. The set is valued at $127 and typically goes for $72. But you can save even more using the code SAVINGS.

Biossance Miracle Moisture Set $71 Buy now

Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long

If you have yet to snag a coveted Dyson, now is the time. Even though the Airwrap has a hefty price, it’s the gift that keeps on giving. Not only can you dry your hair in record time, but you can also curl and style strands so effortlessly, it looks like you just left the salon.

Dyson Special Edition Airwrap $599.00 Buy now

Laneige Perfect Pair Lip Hydration Set

Still looking for gifts to give for the upcoming holiday season? Make sure to fill your cart with this lip hydration kit from Laneige . The set comes with one Lip Glowy Balm in Berry and Lip Sleeping Mask that keeps lips plump and hydrated all day.

Lip Hydration Set $21.00 Buy now

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation

For the most natural makeup look, stock your cabinets up with this skin tint . It has the texture of a serum and offers a light and dewy coverage. The formula is also something to note. You’ll find gentle ingredients like plant-based squalane, which locks moisture into the skin. There’s also Niacinamide which is known for smoothing out uneven texture and minimizing the appearance of pores.

Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation $48.00 Buy now

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++

You need a daily dose of SPF every single day, even on cloudy days! If you haven’t found one that is easy to remember to wear, we have the best solution for you. SuperGoop’s Unseen Sunscreen has an excellent formula that is gentle on the skin. It’s also weightless and fragrance-free.

Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++ $36.00 Buy now

Grande Cosmetics Mini Lash Repair Set

This Grande Lash Repair Set is seriously unbeatable, it typically costs $95, but these minis cost only $26 right now. The set comes with a GrandeLash Serum, Grande Repair and Grande Drama for voluminous lashes. If you were to purchase those separately it would cost you around $160. That’s double what it’ll cost you as a set. If you haven’t tried their serum, you’re missing out. It claims that within 4 to 6 weeks you’ll see longer, thicker looking lashes. This is one of my personal faves, so snatch it up before it’s gone.

Grande Lash Repair Set $26.00 Buy now

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush 3 Piece Set

This limited edition set from Rare Beauty is a great gift to buy for friends or family looking to try out her most popular items. It’s on sale for only $24 right now (with the code) and it’s got everything you need for a quick, rosy look. It comes with three Soft Pinch Liquid Blushes for a festive flush that stays for hours.

Soft Pinch Liquid Blush 3 Piece Set $30.00 Buy now

Anastasia Beverly Hills Sugar Glow Kit

This Sugar Glow Kit From Anastasia Beverly Hills is currently only $16 thanks to the holiday sale and it typically retails for $40. Talk about a serious steal! If you love a dewy makeup look, this is definitely a palette to add to your collection.

Sugar Glow Kit $40 Buy now

Head to your local Sephora or shop online to take advantage of these amazing deals through December 12, you seriously don’t want to miss it.

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

