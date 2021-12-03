ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Barbados' Mottley says IMF must help finance the fight against climate change

By Brian Ellsworth
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nEnUW_0dDe2idA00

MIAMI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Financing from multilateral lenders such as the IMF will be critical to mitigate the effects of climate change that pose grave threats to the future of small island nations, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said on Friday.

Last month, Mottley at the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow called for $500 billion in annual issuance of Special Drawing Rights, an IMF currency, to finance a transition to renewable energy and limit the rise in global temperatures.

Without such financing, small countries would have to borrow to pay for the mitigation of climate change that has principally resulted from carbon dioxide emissions in the world's major nations, Mottley said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference on Friday.

"The moral position has always been that the polluter must pay," she said. "Now what's the reality? The G20 countries have contributed 80 percent of greenhouse gases and have contributed virtually nothing" to help finance mitigation efforts.

The International Monetary Fund did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mottley has in recent months emerged as a voice for island nations that face the greatest risks from global warming.

Rising temperatures and sea levels are already affecting Barbados by shrinking its already-limited water supply, forcing villages to relocate from the coastline, and contaminating existing freshwater reserves with sea water.

Guaranteed financing for climate adaptation will help limit temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, she said, referring to what scientists call a threshold for preventing severe effects of climate change.

"This thing has the ability to undermine our societies fundamentally and let us find a way, therefore, of adapting to this new reality," she said. "It will require funding, and we don't feel that all of the sudden it should come as debt, quite frankly, because we didn't put ourselves here."

The IMF this year issued $650 billion in Special Drawing Rights in its largest-ever such allocation as part of its response to the economic effects of the pandemic.

Mottley has noted that central banks of the world's wealthiest countries have in the last decade injected $25 trillion into their economies as part of monetary stimulus efforts known as "quantitative easing."

She has argued that similar amounts should be invested in adapting to climate change.

"Bottom line is, however, that the time lines that we have to adapt are not very long," she said. "And therefore we say let's at least take the funding issue out of it and provide greater levels of certainty for it."

To watch the Reuters Next conference please register here https://reutersevents.com/events/next/

Reporting by Brian Ellsworth in Miami Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Brenham Banner-Press

4 New Ways Agriculture is Fighting Climate Change

(StatePoint) Agriculture contributes about 17 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, according to the United Nations. And while the sector is a key contributor to climate change, it is also vulnerable to its effects -- with climate-related impacts such as droughts, flooding and longer fire seasons posing increasingly serious challenges to farmers and ranchers around the world.
AGRICULTURE
PLANetizen

Fighting Climate Change With Green Building Standards

Officials in Southern Ontario's Durham Region are implementing green building standards into their development application and review processes, writes Jennifer O'Meara. The rules are designed to encourage developments that "reduce greenhouse gas emissions, build infrastructure that is resilient to future climate change and create a healthier environment for residents, according to a statement from the municipality."
ONTARIO, CA
etftrends.com

Global Finance Coalition Set to Invest $130 Trillion in Climate Change

A global finance coalition of investors, banks, and insurers controlling $130 trillion in assets said it would use that capital to hit net zero emissions targets in its investments by 2050. “The group, called the United Nations Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, is made up of 450 banks, insurers...
ENVIRONMENT
stanford.edu

Law student combines activism and policy development to fight climate change

Rayne Sullivan, a second-year student at Stanford Law School, served as a delegate to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, and was one of two U.S. representatives at the United National Climate Youth Summit in Milan, Italy. Growing up in South Florida and as a Hawai’i...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Un#Barbados#Special Drawing Rights#G20
Phys.org

Experts, activists say health equity needs more emphasis in fight against climate change

Nearly three decades after the world first came together to address climate change, its impact on human health was a focus of talks this month in Glasgow, Scotland. The 26th meeting of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP26, featured a pavilion that held dozens of events discussing the health threats of climate change. More than 400 health organizations from more than 100 countries signed a letter urging stronger climate change action to protect human health.
ENVIRONMENT
Ars Technica

How a carbon tax can fight inequality and climate change

Carbon taxes can attract a lot of flak. On one hand, some groups hate taxes and are indifferent to climate change—in Canada, various provincial governments actively fought (and ultimately lost) against the federal government’s implementation of a carbon levy. On the other hand, some progressives worry that a carbon tax would hurt lower-income people by costing them more money.
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

The ocean is our greatest climate regulator. It must be a stronger part of climate policy and action

The German linguist Heinrich Zimmer once described the ocean as “limitless and immortal … the beginning and end of all things on Earth”. Standing on the shores of any ocean, one can easily sense this. Yet, the more we reveal about the myriad processes within the world’s oceans, the more we begin to question just how limitless and immortal the ocean truly is. The ocean is one of the Earth’s greatest climate regulators. It absorbs almost a third of emitted carbon dioxide and more than 90% of excess heat. But the latest scientific report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Independent

Barbados slavery protest against Prince Charles cancelled by government, organisers say

Organisers of a slavery reparations protest against Prince Charles in Barbados say they have been forced to cancel it by the country’s government, The Independent has learned.Campaigners with the Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration and the 13th June 1980 group had planned to stage a protest in the capital Bridgetown on Monday, hours before the prince made a speech marking the country’s conversion to a republic.However, the government has not given the event permission, despite allowing a number of officially-organised gatherings. “We see this lack of approval as an encroachment on our democratic freedoms,” a spokesperson for the...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

‘A screaming siren’: Nations’ short-term plans would result in 2.4C of global heating, analysis finds

Countries’ short-term climate plans are still far off what is needed to meet the Paris Agreement’s target, a new analysis concludes, as the UK admitted there was still a “mountain to climb” before the finale of the Cop26 climate summit.Boris Johnson is expected to return to Glasgow on Wednesday as countries work towards reaching a meaningful agreement that keeps hopes of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels within reach.On Tuesday, the research group Climate Action Tracker (CAT) released a global update showing that nations’ plans for how they will slash emissions by the end of this...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Move as one’: Barbados PM Mia Mottley sets out island’s future after Queen removed as monarch

The prime minister of Barbados has called for the island to “move as one” after removing the Queen as its head of state and becoming a republic.Setting out her vision for the nation after 396 years of British monarchial rule, Mia Mottley told crowds in the capital, Bridgetown, on Tuesday that the nation had entered a “process of transition”.On Monday night Prince Charles had been present for a ceremony in which the Queen’s standard was lowered for the final time, and Barbados’s first president, Dame Sandra Mason, was sworn in.Speaking at the annual National Independence Honours Ceremony in Golden Square,...
AUSTRALIA
WNMT AM 650

Peru says IMF sees leeway to hike taxes on mining sector -finance ministry

LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s finance ministry said on Thursday that International Monetary Fund officials had concluded there is leeway in the country’s tax system for a reform to include higher taxes on the key mining sector. Peru is the world’s No. 2 copper producer and hiking mining taxes is a...
ECONOMY
Accountancy Age

Audit committees must take climate change "a lot more seriously"

The recognition of climate-related matters among audit committees has not been strong enough despite a spate of recent events highlighting the significance of the issue for organisations, market participants have said. “Boards and audit committees need to start taking the risks associated with climate change a lot more seriously, accelerate...
ENVIRONMENT
dallassun.com

COP26: Convert climate promises to action, urge UN rights experts

Marking the 35th anniversary of the Declaration on the Right to Development, independent UN human rights experts on Friday issued an urgent call to "move from promises to action" on the outcomes of the UN's landmark COP26 climate conference. More than three dozen UN experts endorsed a statement calling for...
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

The language of climate is evolving, from ‘change’ to ‘catastrophe’

“Global warming” is out. “Climate catastrophe” is in. The language of climate change has shifted over time, according to data collected by language learning platform Babbel, and the Media and Climate Change Observatory (MeCCO) at the University of Colorado at Boulder. Particularly, the words and phrases more frequently utilized by media outlets reflect the worsening of the crisis, bringing more intense terms like “catastrophe” and “emergency” into the mainstream lexicon, as opposed to subtler choices prevalent at the beginning of the 2000s. Linguistic experts say the media’s choices, which have been influenced by scientists and organizations like the UN, are important because they convey to the public an increasingly urgent threat.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Climate crisis: Is the UK doing enough to meet its net-zero promises?

The UK’s pledge to slash carbon emissions by 78 per cent over the next 14 years will not be delivered unless more ambition action is taken, official climate advisers have warned.The target won praise after being submitted to the UN ahead of November’s Cop26 conference as part of the UK’s official climate plan.But the Committee on Climate Change, which advises the government, has said this week that ministers do not yet have the policies in place to ensure the promise does not get broken.“We need to walk the talk and urgently deliver actions in the Net Zero Strategy,” said John...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Voices: We can learn from Germany’s plans to tackle the climate crisis – but first we need to change our electoral system

The new government of Germany, Europe’s largest economy, has just put tackling the climate emergency at the heart of its new coalition agreement. It has stated starkly and correctly that, “the climate crisis endangers our livelihoods and threatens freedom, prosperity and security”. It then sets out its ambition to transform Germany into “a social, ecological and market economy”, which very neatly synthesises the political philosophies of the three coalition partners, the Social Democrats, the Greens and the business-friendly right-wing Liberals. The headline climate commitments include that, by 2030, the country will be producing 80 per cent of an expanded electricity...
ENVIRONMENT
bloomberglaw.com

The COP26 Climate Summit Succeeded One Key Way: Spurring Action

Analysts have spilled considerable ink debating whether the Glasgow Climate Summit (COP26) was successful. There is no simple answer. By the most important measure, the summit fell short: delegates failed to adopt a formal goal of keeping the global average temperature increase below 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels. Scientists warn...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Boris Johnson urged to set up net-zero initiative across government

Boris Johnson should set up a new cross-government initiative on reaching net-zero emissions, and subject all government policies to tests to ensure they are compatible with the climate target, businesses, unions and green campaigners have said. Ministers should review current policies in the next few months and use the result...
ENVIRONMENT
Dezeen

Foster + Partners sustainability lead calls for more refurbishments and fewer basements to help fight climate change

Architects should reuse existing buildings where possible to reduce embodied carbon and emissions, according to Christopher Trott, head of sustainability at Foster + Partners. Other ways of lowering emissions include not building basements, reducing spans, using less materials and making greater use of wood, Trott said. "The kind of immediate...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

240K+
Followers
250K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy