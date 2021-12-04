Charlotte Shultz, San Francisco's 'chief of protocol,' dies at 88

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday announced the death of Charlotte Mailliard Shultz, the city's longtime Chief of Protocol who oversaw the hosting of foreign dignitaries and advised several mayors on diplomatic and consular matters.

Shultz, who also served as chief of protocol for the state from 2004-2010 after being appointed by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, served on the boards of many local boards for organizations like the San Francisco Opera, San Francisco Symphony and San Francisco Ballet, and was president of the San Francisco War Memorial Board of Trustees.

Mayor Breed released a statement after learning of Shultz's passing saying, "We have lost our Grande Dame. The bright lights of San Francisco are forever diminished with the loss of Charlotte, but her impact, legacy, and love will live with us for generations."

California State Senator Scott Wiener took to Twitter calling Shultz a "tremendous human being."

Senator Dianne Feinstein also tweeted Friday afternoon saying Charlotte and her husband George were two of her closest friends and many of her fondest memories were the times they shared together.

Shultz's husband, former Secretary of State George Shultz, who served Republican administrations from Eisenhower to Reagan, died earlier this year at the age of 100.