Lindsey Stirling returning to Buffalo to spread holiday cheer

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLindsey Stirling, who has more music video views than McDonald’s has customers, is a gold-medal do-gooder. In fact, her list of charitable endeavors is higher than a double-twisting, double-backflip. During this season, the violinist, dancer, singer, actress and author is promoting The Upside Fund. She wrote, in part,...

