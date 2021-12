The British pound is hovering near its lowest level in more than a year ahead of the latest UK GDP numbers that will come out at 9:00 GMT. The numbers are expected to show that the UK economy expanded by 22.2% in the third quarter. This will be a strong number and will be attributed to the country’s reopening. Other numbers that will come out today are the latest manufacturing and industrial production numbers. The Office of the National Statistics will also publish the latest trade and construction output data. Still, the key concern is that the UK government has announced new restrictions that could derail the recovery.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO