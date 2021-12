Eddie Hearn is not Willing to Pay the Price Tag for Terence Crawford. WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29ko) became the first fighter to ever stop two-time divisional champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter (31-4-1, 17ko) on November 20. Immediately afterwards, Crawford officially parted ways with long-time promoter Top Rank. Bud has been chasing big fights with some of the top names in the division. Moreover, he never got that fight that should have happened with Filipino senator Manny “Pac Man” Pacquiao when they both were under the same banner.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO