2 dead after stabbing in Delaware; suspect caught after car crash
New Castle County police confirm two people are dead and two are in critical condition Friday following a stabbing incident and car crash. It all began around 4 p.m. on the 300 block of Camerton Lane in Townsend. Police say multiple people were stabbed at that location. Then, a short time later, the suspect was taken into custody after a crash in the area of Route 896 and Bethel Church Road in Summit Bridge. There was a reported pursuit when the suspect was apprehended. Several vehicles were involved in the crash. This incident remains under investigation.
