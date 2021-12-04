ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 dead after stabbing in Delaware; suspect caught after car crash

By 6abc Digital Staff
 3 days ago

New Castle County police confirm two people are dead and two are in critical condition Friday following a stabbing incident and car crash.

It all began around 4 p.m. on the 300 block of Camerton Lane in Townsend.

Police say multiple people were stabbed at that location.

Then, a short time later, the suspect was taken into custody after a crash in the area of Route 896 and Bethel Church Road in Summit Bridge.

There was a reported pursuit when the suspect was apprehended. Several vehicles were involved in the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.

Rob Schmidlkofer
3d ago

Believe it or not that is considered a Mass stabbing. According to the definition of mass attacks, shootings, violent acts. Anything four or more no matter they die or just injured. It is a mass attack.

