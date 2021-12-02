ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Build Back Better package's added vape tax leaves House Dems under scrutiny

By Samuel Dorman, Andrew Murray
FOXBusiness
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth, D-Ky., is facing accusations that he is helping tobacco interests with a tax on vaping after the House removed another tax on cigarettes from its Build Back Better spending package. In doing so, critics say Yarmuth is assigning extra costs to the vaping...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Washington State
Washington Times

Biden pledges lower insulin costs under ‘Build Back Better’

President Biden said Monday that people who have diabetes would no longer have to ration insulin and Americans would see lower prices at the pharmacy counter under his social welfare legislation. In a bid to build momentum for the multitrillion-dollar bill that passed the House but faces a rewrite in...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Andy Beshear
Press Democrat

Goldberg: ‘Build Back Better’ bill gives the rich a colossal tax cut

For the first five years, the single most expensive item in the House version of the Democrats’ “Build Back Better,” or “human” infrastructure, bill is a gigantic tax cut for millionaires and billionaires. This provision would lift the cap from $10,000 to $80,000 on income tax deductions for state and local taxes (commonly referred to among budget nerds as “SALT”).
INCOME TAX
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: What's the income maximum for Build Back Better electric vehicle tax credit?

U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs:  “This one here has subsidies for people making as much as $800,000 to be able to buy a Tesla.” PolitiFact's ruling: Mostly False Here's why: U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs talked about his criticisms of the Build Back Better bill during an interview on WBEN. The Orchard Park Republican called the bill a "socialist wish...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thegazette.com

‘Build Back Deader’ with Democrats’ vape tax

As a candidate last year, President Joe Biden famously promised not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. In reality, the massive spending bill under consideration by Democrats in Congress would indeed hike taxes on a bunch of poor and middle-class people. The $1.75 trillion-with-a-T “Build Back Better”...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Tax Reform#Tobacco Companies#Tax Rate#Americans#Bakery#Bctwgw#Avm#Fox Business
Chippewa Herald

Roll Call: House vote on Build Back Better

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week. New government programs: The House has passed the Build Back Better Act (H.R. 5376), sponsored by Rep. John A. Yarmuth, D-Ky. The bill’s wide-ranging provisions include funding for renewable energy and climate change-related programs, taxpayer funding of childcare and community college, an expansion of Medicaid to include dental, vision, and hearing treatments, and a paid family and medical leave program. Yarmuth said it “makes historic investments over 10 years to overhaul and reimagine entire sectors of our economy and society so that everyone, not just those at the top, will benefit from a growing economy.” An opponent, Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., said it “bankrupts the economy; benefits the wealthy; and builds the Washington machine” by creating 150 federal government programs and increasing federal control over “every aspect of Americans’ lives.” The vote, on Nov. 19, was 220 yeas to 213 nays. Yeas:
LA CROSSE, WI
Forbes

Build Back Better: What The House Version Might Mean For Taxes

On November 19th, the House passed the Build Back Better (BBB) tax and spending proposal by a narrow 220 to 213 vote, almost exclusively along party lines. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the Bill increases the deficit by $367 billion over 10 years. The Budget Office’s analysis doesn’t take into consideration an estimated $127 billion of additional revenue from increased tax enforcement. Remember, this is only the House version of the bill, so it will be interesting to see what happens in the Senate. It appears that Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is holding the cards. It seems the current bill is much more benign for most individual taxpayers and investors than previous proposals, with no change in the capital gains rates or individual tax rates, except for high-income taxpayers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
lasentinel.net

Waters on House Passage of the Build Back Better Act: We did it!

In WASHINGTON, D.C., Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), Chairwoman of the House Committee on Financial Services, applauded the House passage of H.R. 5376, the Build Back Better Act, a historic piece of legislation that will provide unprecedented and long overdue investments in our nation’s housing infrastructure. “After decades of disinvestment in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Crain's Detroit Business

What's in the House-passed Build Back Better bill for Michigan

Congressional Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives passed President Joe Biden's expansive $2 trillion Build Back Better social policy package last week in a nearly unanimous party-line vote. The package now rests with the U.S. Senate and is surely to get picked apart by that more divided part of the legislative branch before the holidays.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
wrvo.org

Gillibrand working to keep paid family leave in Build Back Better bill

Sen. Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY) isn’t giving up on including one of the projects she’s been working on for years in President Biden’s social spending bill that still has to be voted on in the Senate. During a stop in Syracuse Monday, Gillibrand said she expects there will be more compromises...
SYRACUSE, NY
hot967.fm

Fischbach hopes Republicans can trim Biden “Build Back Better” package in Senate

Now that President Biden’s “Build Back Better” package has cleared the U-S House, the next hurdle is the Senate — where analysts say it also faces a tough road after the Thanksgiving recess, even though Democrats control that chamber also. Seventh District Minnesota Congresswoman, Republican Michelle Fischbach says the 1.85-trillion-dollar bill is “just too big”:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy