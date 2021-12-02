Build Back Better package's added vape tax leaves House Dems under scrutiny

On November 19th, the House passed the Build Back Better (BBB) tax and spending proposal by a narrow 220 to 213 vote, almost exclusively along party lines. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the Bill increases the deficit by $367 billion over 10 years. The Budget Office’s analysis doesn’t take into consideration an estimated $127 billion of additional revenue from increased tax enforcement. Remember, this is only the House version of the bill, so it will be interesting to see what happens in the Senate. It appears that Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is holding the cards. It seems the current bill is much more benign for most individual taxpayers and investors than previous proposals, with no change in the capital gains rates or individual tax rates, except for high-income taxpayers.

