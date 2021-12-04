ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Biden’s free at-home test promise could come with added costs

By David Lim and Rachael Levy
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KwagL_0dDc6exW00
Boxes of BinaxNow home Covid-19 tests made by Abbott are shown for sale next to liquid hand soap, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at a CVS store in Lakewood, Wash. | Ted S. Warren/AP Photo

The Biden administration is selling a key part of its pandemic strategy as free at-home Covid-19 tests for all. The reality may be far different, adding hurdles for Americans who buy over-the-counter tests and potentially increasing test costs to the health care system.

The administration wants to require private health insurers to reimburse customers who buy rapid tests that have been in short supply in many parts of the U.S. and cost more than they're sold for abroad. One popular test, by Abbott, costs about $24 for a box of two tests, but many other countries subsidize at-home tests or provide them for free.

It's unclear how consumers with private insurance will get reimbursed for tests, how long they'll have to wait — and how often payment claims will be denied. And those who are uninsured or who have Medicare or Medicaid won’t be able to access the new insurance reimbursement program, though administration officials say they'll have free access through local health care clinics.

“We should not think for a minute that this is some sort of magic bullet that is going to get us to universally free and accessible testing,” said Sabrina Corlette, co-director of the Center on Health Insurance Reforms at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy.

Many specifics hinge on guidance the Health and Human Services, Labor and Treasury departments are due to publish by Jan. 15.

Jeff Zients, the White House Covid-19 coordinator, said Friday that the Biden strategy is “making at-home tests free to Americans.”

“More than 150 million Americans on private health insurance will be able to submit receipts for at home tests directly to their health insurance plans,” he said. “They can go to their local pharmacy, they can order online and then get reimbursed.”

Spokespeople for major health insurers including Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield say their companies are awaiting guidance and will work with the administration on implementation.

Michael Bagel, director of public policy at the Alliance of Community Health Plans, told POLITICO that insurance companies support increasing access to medically necessary Covid-19 testing, but warned setting up a system for consumers to get reimbursed for at-home tests they buy will be operationally challenging for many payers.

Nirav Shah, the director of Maine’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said the reimbursement model has the potential to work well as long as home tests are readily available and have their insurance charged immediately. But that is not likely to happen — the White House says most people will have to submit receipts to health plans.

"It’s going to have to work its way through that manual submission process, which could take weeks or a couple of months depending on volume,” Bagel said.

Involving insurance companies may also cause the price of tests to rise.

Michael Mina, chief science officer at eMed and a longtime proponent of at-home tests, said the effort to expand access to rapid tests is a step in the right direction, but questioned why the federal government is not directly contracting with diagnostic companies and distributing home tests directly to the public at low or no cost.

And Georgetown’s Corlette said the new rule, while laudable, may make the tests more expensive because of how pandemic relief bills were written. Some experts also are concerned consumers will become less price sensitive if they know their health insurance will cover the cost of at-home tests.

“We know that health insurance in our normal health care system makes pricing just kind of exceptional, it enables prices to just be out of control,” Mina said. “This runs the risk of preventing the pressure for economic competition among the companies.”

Bagel, the insurer policy executive, cautioned that the Biden strategy will mitigate the cost of at-home tests in the short term, but will likely lead to higher health insurance premiums in the future.

But Mara Aspinall, an adviser to the Rockefeller Foundation and member of testmaker OraSure Technologies’ board of directors, said Biden's plan is an effort to “pull every lever” to make tests more accessible to Americans. The Biden administration already invested billions into the testing supply chain and firms are working to ramp up supply, she said.

“We're at a precarious point. We need manufacturers to make good on the supply expectations, which means manufacturing the tests, kitting them and getting them ready for distribution,” Aspinall said. “I think that if there are hiccups, we have disruption.”

Ellume CEO Sean Parsons — whose company was the first to receive emergency use authorization for an over-the-counter test last year — also said Biden's plan will help manage outbreaks and alleviate pressure on health care systems.

Demand for the popular tests shows no sign of cresting. More than 96,000 positive cases are being recorded per day and more cases of the new Omicron variant are being detected.

Rachael Fleurence, special assistant to the NIH director for Covid-19 diagnostics, told POLITICO the 800,000 free home tests allotted for New Hampshire through a study researching the effect of distributing free at-home tests were ordered through Amazon within 24 hours earlier this week.

“We’re pretty positive that the administration’s efforts are bearing fruit, it just does take time because [manufacturers] are ramping up production lines,” Fleurence said. “It was highly successful and rapid in New Hampshire, but if we were across the country we would be seeing varying rates of response.”

Another challenge for insurers will be determining if at-home tests being submitted for repayment are for workplace screening, which they are not required to cover under Biden's plan.

“We may be able to identify patterns eventually, but it would put a significant operational burden on health plans, and also a financial burden,” Bagel said.

The decision to involve private health insurers may expand access to tests for some, but Americans on public insurance and the uninsured will have to seek out free home tests that the government is distributing to community sites and health clinics.

“This is like the most American way to deal with this pandemic,” Mina said. “It’s not efficient, it runs major risks of creating inequities in access when there are just much more simple solutions.”


CORRECTION: An earlier version of this report misspelled Rachael Fleurence's name.

Comments / 3

Related
nprillinois.org

Unvaccinated COVID patients can’t be denied insurance coverage for hospitalizations as one Dem lawmaker wants, but employers, including Ill., have other options

The majority of private health insurers in the U.S. have stopped voluntarily waiving deductibles and co-pays related to COVID-19 hospitalizations as vaccines have been widely available for more than half the year, and some private employers are charging unvaccinated workers more for health insurance. But State Rep. Jonathan Carroll (D-Northbrook)...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
KXL

Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Faces Constitutionality Muster

A federal court temporarily halted the Biden administration’s OHSA COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health workers; will it likely be ruled unconstitutional? For more information, Lars speaks with Doug Badger, a senior fellow for domestic policy studies at The Heritage Foundation. TheLarsLarsonShow · Doug Badger – Is Biden’s OSHA vaccine mandate...
PHARMACEUTICALS
POLITICO

Why this Dem isn’t sold on vaccine mandates

With help from Rishika Dugyala and Charlie Mahtesian. What up Recast family! Congress passed new measures to keep the federal government funded through mid-February, the economy added 210,000 jobs in November and the Omicron variant has been found in at least five states. We kick things off with a look at the Biden administration’s updated plans to combat the stubborn virus during cold winter months.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mina
Person
Nirav Shah
Washington Examiner

Biden needlessly extends COVID misery

The film Please Remove Your Shoes, released in 2010, documents the development of security theater in airports after 9/11. It shows how the Transportation Security Administration's screening for commercial flights encouraged a false sense of security among passengers so that they are more likely to fly — without making anyone much safer. This conclusion is reinforced each time screeners fail another test by inspectors who sneak guns and other weapons past them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

Biden’s Omicron dilemma

TRUTH AND CONSEQUENCES — The basic tenets of public health communication are to plan for the worst (although it’s OK to hope for the best) and to always tell the truth — including clarity about what you don’t know. That’s true now amid the uncertainty of Omicron. It was true...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Biden White House Faces Trouble, Both Home and Abroad

The Biden administration has been addressing fears of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 making its way into the United States while they assured Americans that lockdowns would not be a tool used and instead promoting the use of masks and vaccines. Meanwhile, the U.S. is being looked to as China has increased military pressure on Taiwan and Russia has moved its troops to the border of Ukraine. Republican from New York, Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis joins to discuss the government response to Omicron and why many foreign leaders are acting aggressively right now. She explains her vote for the infrastructure bill was important and why she believes the Democrats’ push for more spending displays the need for Republicans to retake the House in 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Plans#Insurance Premiums#Private Insurance#Binaxnow#Americans#Medicare#Medicaid#Georgetown University#Labor#Treasury#The White House
Lowell Sun

N.H.’s COVID motto: Live free home rapid tests

We have to hand it to our northern neighbor. New Hampshire, the state that prides itself with its no sales-tax picking of Massachusetts’ pocket, now can lay claim to beating every other state to the punch in detecting and preventing the spread of the coronavirus among its residents. That’s because...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Amazon
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
151K+
Followers
9K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy