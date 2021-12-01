ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picocom samples its RISC-V OpenRAN chip | Nick Flaherty, EE News Europe

By RISC-V Community News
riscv.org
 6 days ago

Samples of Picocom’s PC802 RISC-V chip for OpenRAN are shipping to customers as the company...

Comments / 0

Liliputing

VisionFive V1 single-board RISC-V computer picks up where the BeagleV left off

The BeagleV was supposed to be one of the first affordable single-board computers with a RISC-V processor. But the board, which was introduced in January, never went into mass production and the whole project was cancelled in July. But now StarFive has unveiled a new single-board computer with similar specs...
Light Reading

Picocom throws hat into open RAN silicon ring

Think of the silicon used in mobile networks and a cluster of big US firms springs to mind – Broadcom (valued at more than $230 billion this week), Marvell Technology (worth $59 billion), Nvidia (an astonishing $802 billion), Qualcomm ($202 billion) and Xilinx ($55 billion) all develop chips for the basestations used worldwide. Then there is Intel, the $201 billion semiconductor giant whose x86 processors are showing up in the first generations of open and virtualized radio access networks.
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Picocom launches first 5G O-RAN chip

today announced the introduction of its PC802 SoC. The device empowers a new breed of 5G NR open small cell products. The PC802 is the world’s first 4G/5G device dedicated to developing small cells with integrated support for O-RAN standards. It supports disaggregated 5G small cell platforms, including indoor...
notebookcheck.net

The VisionFive V1 is a RISC-V alternative to Raspberry Pi and is coming soon

RISC-V SoCs are slowly but surely starting to make their mark. An open-source alternative to ARM’s proprietary RISC-based chips, they have caught the eye of Intel which is developing its own RISC-V SoC as well as Chinese companies keen to avoid any bans that have seen the likes of Huawei indirectly barred from using Arm-based chips by the US government. Unsurprisingly, StarFive is a Chinese company and has announced the VisionFive V1 RISC-V single-board computer, among the first full-featured models to hit the market.
aithority.com

IAR Systems And Codasip Collaborate To Enable Low-Power RISC-V-Based Applications

The professional development tools IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V now support Codasip’s low-power embedded processors. IAR Systems, the world leader in software tools and services for embedded development, and Codasip, the leading supplier of customizable RISC-V processor IP, announced their partnership enabling joint customers to build low-power embedded applications based on RISC-V. Following this, version 2.11 of IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V now supports the L30 and L50 processors from Codasip. The L30 and L50 are small and energy-efficient low-power embedded processor cores from Codasip, all fully customizable and adaptable to the unique needs of a project.
Liliputing

SiFive Performance P650 RISC-V processor revealed as a challenger to ARM Cortex-A77

At the RISC-V Summit in California today, chip designer SiFive revealed its new Performance P650 processor. According to SiFive its latest offering is 50% more powerful than the Performance P550, which was just launched in June. The 64-bit Performance P650 utilizes the same “thirteen-stage, triple-issue, out-of-order pipeline” as the P550....
VentureBeat

RISC-V grows open source processor membership 130% in 2021

RISC-V International said it has grown during the pandemic as its RISC-V open source processor membership popped 130% in 2021. The nonprofit group’s membership has grown from a ragtag group of feisty academics to some of the biggest tech companies on earth like Google. Over the past decade, the group has groomed RISC-V into a viable alternative to proprietary Arm and Intel-based processors, and it appears that a lot of big companies and engineering geeks like what they see.
Electronic Engineering Times

SiFive Unveils 64-Bit RISC-V Server Core

The chipmaker's latest processor core is its biggest to date. Can it succeed where Arm cores have so far failed?. SiFive’s just announced Performance P650 RISC-V processor core is aimed at high-end servers and other applications requiring large arrays of multiple processor cores. The P650 processor core is a 64-bit...
phoronix.com

SiFive Details New Performance P650 RISC-V Core

Back in October SiFive teased a new performance-optimized RISC-V core and today they finally shared more public details on this Performance P650 core. SiFive's Performance P650 licenseable processor IP core will debut to lead partners in Q1'2022 while the general availability is expected in "summer" 2022. Whether the Performance P650 will make its way into any public SiFive developer boards or the like remain unknown, but hopefully they will come out next year with some performant successor to the HiFive Unmatched.
Liliputing

The latest RISC-V specifications open new AI and IoT possibilities

RISC-V International has announced the ratification of 15 new specifications for the for the RISC-V ISA that it says will speed the pace of adoption in a variety of markets. The organization highlighted three of those specifications — Vector, Scalar Cryptography, and Hypervisor — in a press release issued just ahead of this year’s RISC-V summit in San Francisco.
Hot Hardware

HiFive Unmatched: Exploring A RISC-V Computing Experience

Experimenting with SiFive's HiFive Unmatched RISC-V development board over the last few weeks has felt a bit like stepping back in time. The experience left me feeling a bit nostalgic. Picture this. It's 1997. I'm a high school sophomore. I head over to my friend's house after class because a...
design-reuse.com

Imperas releases new RISC-V verification product that changes the fabric of processor DV

With a combined 100 years of experience and 10 years of effort creates new ImperasDV killer-app for RISC-V verification engineers. Currently SoC verification is estimated to be 50-80% of the total design time and cost. With the success of the semiconductor IP business model, these verification estimates do not include the processor IP, since the base assumption is these specialist suppliers provide a pre-tested building block of sufficient quality. With RISC-V, since any SoC team can now undertake the design freedom to implement a custom processor, optimized to the unique application requirements, they also assume responsibility for the extra complexity of processor verification. As a guide to the scale of the DV task, on average a processor core can be 10x the complexity of the SoC that is developed around it.
notebookcheck.net

SiFive announces RISC-V P650 16-core processor launching in mid-2022

SiFive is aiming to catch up to ARM by committing to deliver significant performance improvements in record time. The Performance P650 processors releasing next year will scale to 16 cores and deliver up to 81% performance increase per core compared to ARM's Cortex-A75. SiFive introduced its first PC-compatible RISC-V processor...
VentureBeat

SiFive moves into high-end RISC-V processors with P650 design

SiFive, a pioneer of processors based on RISC-V computing, unveiled its SiFive Performance P650 processor at the high-end of the processor market. The design for the P650 processor, which other companies will take and turn into working products, is the highest-performing member of the SiFive Performance family, which the company said is expected to be the fastest licensable RISC-V processor IP core. It’s another step in the ongoing quest to show that the open source hardware movement can keep pace with rivals such as Arm and Intel.
anandtech.com

Imagination Launches Catapult Family of RISC-V CPU Cores: Breaking Into Heterogeneous SoCs

December is here, and with it comes several technical summits ahead of the holiday break. The most notable of which this week is the annual RISC-V summit, which is being put on by the Linux Foundation and sees the numerous (and ever increasing) parties involved in the open source ISA gather to talk about the latest products and advancements in the RISC-V ecosystem. The summit always tends to feature some new product announcements, and this year is no different, as Imagination Technologies is at the show to provide details on their first RISC-V CPU cores, along with announcing their intentions to develop a full suite of CPU cores over the next few years.
EETimes.com

StarFive Starts Delivery of High Perofrmance RISC-V CPU Core IP “Dubhe”

At RISC-V Summit 2021, StarFive Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “StarFive”), the leader of RISC-V software and hardware ecosystems in China, announced the official delivery of the world’s highest-performance RISC-V CPU Core IP, codenamed “Dubhe”, to its customers. As we all know, the Big Dipper always points to the North Star....
aithority.com

SiFive Expands and Improves Industry-Leading RISC-V Processor Portfolio

The SiFive 21G3 release introduces the new SiFive Essential 6-Series range of RISC-V processors for area-focused computing applications. SiFive, Inc., the founder and leader of RISC-V computing, announced the availability of the SiFive 21G3 release, a comprehensive suite of product updates for the industry’s broadest and most successful RISC-V processor IP portfolio and introduced the new SiFive Essential 6-Series range of RISC-V processor IP to address market demands for mid-range application capable and real-time processors. With the new SiFive Essential 6-Series, SiFive stretches further its leadership position in delivering the broadest portfolio of RISC-V processors to the market. The SiFive product portfolio scales from performance-leading state-of-the-art processors down to the most power-sensitive deeply embedded microcontrollers.
