Video: Linux made easy on RISC-V with Ubuntu | Ubuntu

By RISC-V Community News
riscv.org
 6 days ago

In the past decade, open-source and open standards have reshaped the world of technology and produced long-lasting results. With the...

linuxtoday.com

How to Install Discourse on Ubuntu 20.04

Discourse is an open-source platform used for discussion forums, chat rooms, and mailing list management software. Learn how to install Discourse on Ubuntu 20.04 here.
SOFTWARE
Embedded.com

Codasip adopts Imperas for RISC-V processor verification

Codasip has included Imperas golden reference models in its DV testbenches to ensure an efficient verification flow that accommodates a wide range of flexible features and options while scaling across the entire roadmap of future cores. Codasip has adopted Imperas reference designs and the Imperas DV solution for Codasip intellectual...
SOFTWARE
GamingOnLinux

Canonical want your feedback on Ubuntu Gaming

At the end of it, Smith mentions how "we don’t want to get complacent, we know there is still a lot more we can do to improve the gaming experience on Ubuntu Desktop" and that Canonical is "keen to hear from you on the issues or areas we should focus on in 2022". A post on their official Discourse Forum has been opened to gather feedback.
SOFTWARE
#Ubuntu Linux#Open Source Architecture#Risc V
Liliputing

Sipeed LicheeRV is a $17 computer module with a RISC-V 64-bit processor

Sipeed’s new LicheeRV is a tiny computer-on-a-module featuring a 64-bit RISC-V processor, 512MB of RAM, a microSD card for storage and a USB-C port for power and/or debugging. While the tiny computer isn’t exactly a speed demon, with prices starting as low as $17, it’s one of the most affordable...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Update to MATE Desktop 1.26 on Ubuntu 21.04

Ubuntu MATE is a more retrospective version of Ubuntu, one that largely lets you continue using Ubuntu in the way it functioned over a decade ago. But despite how things may look, updates do continue to roll out for the MATE desktop environment that is Ubuntu MATE's namesake. The latest...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Install and Configure Nginx on Ubuntu

Web applications have gained wide popularity over the past few years as a means of providing services to different clients. With a web application, you can reach out to a wider audience regardless of the device or operating system they are using. Being able to install and configure a web...
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

Open-Source FPGA-Based RISC-V GPGPU That Supports OpenCL 1.2

While there was the Libre RISC-V GPU effort aiming to provide an open-source GPU accelerator based on RISC-V, it ultimately turned into Libre-SOC with a focus now on the POWER ISA. Meanwhile Vortex is continuing to mature as an open-source, FPGA-based RISC-V GPGPU processor. Vortex is a RISC-V GPGPU currently...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

How to Install Jellyfin Media Server in Ubuntu, Debian, & Mint

Jellyfin media server goes the extra mile in managing and organizing media files. It makes it possible to stream files on other PCs, TVs, or phones when devices are connected to the internet. Learn how to install Jellyfin in Ubuntu, Debian, and Mint here.
SOFTWARE
clarkcountyblog.com

Global Linux Operating System Market Overview includes Industry Specifications and Applications Forecast to 2026 | IBM, Ubuntu Linux, Linux Mint, Elementary OS, openSUSE

Chicago, United States: The global Corona impact on Linux Operating System Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Linux Operating System market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Linux Operating System market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Linux Operating System market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Linux Operating System market.
MARKETS
linuxuprising.com

How To Install System Information Tool HardInfo 0.6 Alpha (GTK3) On Ubuntu, Pop!_OS Or Linux Mint From PPA

HardInfo is a graphical system information (hardware, system info, software) and benchmark tool. Since there have not been any new HardInfo releases since 2009 (but the tool is still under development), I have created a PPA to easily install HardInfo 0.6 alpha (from Git) built with GTK3 on Ubuntu, Pop!_OS and Linux Mint. At the end of the post, you'll also find links with newer, third-party HardInfo packages for Arch Linux and Fedora.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

RISC-V grows open source processor membership 130% in 2021

RISC-V International said it has grown during the pandemic as its RISC-V open source processor membership popped 130% in 2021. The nonprofit group’s membership has grown from a ragtag group of feisty academics to some of the biggest tech companies on earth like Google. Over the past decade, the group has groomed RISC-V into a viable alternative to proprietary Arm and Intel-based processors, and it appears that a lot of big companies and engineering geeks like what they see.
COMPUTERS
TechRepublic

Sick of Windows? How to find and install software on Linux with Ubuntu

You've test driven Linux and installed it. Now it's time to start installing software. Jack Wallen shows you how with the help of Ubuntu Linux and a well-designed app store. If you've grown sick of the constant issues found in the Windows operating systems, you might be wondering if there's an alternative other than purchasing costlier Apple hardware. There is. Linux is an operating system that outperforms the competition on numerous fronts (such as performance, reliability, ease-of-use and security). Even better, you can test-drive Linux by installing anything to your drive, so if you don't like it, you can always go back to Windows with a simple reboot. If you do find that Linux meets (or probably exceeds) your needs, the installation is incredibly simple.
SOFTWARE
Electronic Engineering Times

SiFive Unveils 64-Bit RISC-V Server Core

The chipmaker's latest processor core is its biggest to date. Can it succeed where Arm cores have so far failed?. SiFive’s just announced Performance P650 RISC-V processor core is aimed at high-end servers and other applications requiring large arrays of multiple processor cores. The P650 processor core is a 64-bit...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

SiFive Details New Performance P650 RISC-V Core

Back in October SiFive teased a new performance-optimized RISC-V core and today they finally shared more public details on this Performance P650 core. SiFive's Performance P650 licenseable processor IP core will debut to lead partners in Q1'2022 while the general availability is expected in "summer" 2022. Whether the Performance P650 will make its way into any public SiFive developer boards or the like remain unknown, but hopefully they will come out next year with some performant successor to the HiFive Unmatched.
TECHNOLOGY
linuxtoday.com

New Ubuntu Linux Kernel Security Patches for 6 Vulnerabilities

Coming three weeks after the previous security updates, which addressed 13 vulnerabilities, the new Linux kernel security patches are available for Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri), Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), as well as Ubuntu 16.04 ESM (Xenial Xerus) and Ubuntu 14.04 ESM (Trusty Tahr) to address up to six security vulnerabilities.
