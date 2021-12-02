Celebrate Manufacturing with The Coolest Things Made in the Ozarks

Do you remember the last big event you went to before COVID? For most of us, it's impossible to forget, right?. For me, it was the Bourbon Classic the last weekend of February 2020. We were hearing news of this scary virus working its way around the world and it was real enough that I remember thinking maybe we should have some hand sanitizer available. The story I wrote about the Pappy Van Winkle tasting night would be — although I didn’t know it at the time as I clicked away on my laptop with the previous night’s bourbon still swirling through my veins — the last article I wrote about Louisville’s food and drink scene before our world imploded.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 13 DAYS AGO