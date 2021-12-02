Celebrate Manufacturing with The Coolest Things Made in the Ozarks

After getting its start as a food truck in 2019, Dani’s Flour Pot Bakery converted into a brick-and-mortar operation with a Sept. 1 opening at 1427 E. Cherry St., Ste. B. The Rountree neighborhood bakery shares space with live music and bar venture The Royal in a 1,700-square-foot building that also houses Skully’s Ramen restaurant. Bakery owner Danielle Hunnell said she signed a month-to-month lease for an undisclosed rate with B.J. Lowrance, who owns The Royal. Hunnell said her bakery’s menu includes pies, such as caramel apple and honey lavender, and pop tartlets, cinnamon rolls and quiches for sale during mornings and early afternoons, while The Royal opens in the evenings. Slices of pie cost $5, with most whole pies priced at $25, she said. Hunnell said she moved to a storefront to give herself more time and room to bake, adding she sold her food truck but still caters events. The bakery also remains a vendor at the C-Street City Market, which runs April through October.
Comments / 0