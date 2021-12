Almost all stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, so many shopping traditions are not going to happen. I will be the first to say that I am really bummed that so many stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. It is somewhat of an even split in my life though. Half my friends are happy about it and half of them are not. Shopping on Thanksgiving for my friends and me is so much more than just getting deals. It's a tradition that we all look forward to each year.

LIFESTYLE ・ 18 DAYS AGO