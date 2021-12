Today marks the grand opening of Reminiscent Luxe Candle Lounge. What’s a candle lounge you ask? Well we did too so we sat down with Ashley Scales to find out. Turns out it is one of the coolest new places in Annapolis where you can buy candles…or perhaps sit down and make them yourself…or perhaps craft a holiday wreath…or learn how to make a charcuterie (easier spelled than said as far as I am concerned). It all flows back to the comforts of home.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO