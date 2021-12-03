ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Secluded Caverns In Ohio Are So Worthy Of An Adventure

By Beth
 3 days ago

Ohio’s natural wonders never fail to amaze us. Yet some require a bit more effort, tucked away off-the-beaten-path and oftentimes overlooked. Seneca Caverns is one such destination. Among the largest caverns system in the region, these secluded caverns in Ohio are considered to be a top geological wonder. Visit and you can look forward to a guided tour, gem mining, and other fascinating experiences you won’t soon forget.

Please note: Seneca Caverns is open seasonally and will re-open again for tours in May 2022.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11CFgi_0dDZXihf00
Welcome to Seneca Caverns! Tucked away in Bellevue, these secluded Ohio caverns will impress just about any nature enthusiast.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jb1uI_0dDZXihf00
As you explore this complex underground world, you'll get to experience one of America's most fascinating geological wonders almost exactly how it was first discovered.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gPo6q_0dDZXihf00
Natural-stone steps and winding pathways will lead you to noteworthy features such as “The Earth Crack," and the “Ole Mist’ry River," which is an underground stream that flows through the caverns.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z4EJ2_0dDZXihf00
The caverns maintain a consistent temperature of 54 degrees F, so be sure to dress accordingly. Visitors should also note that there are multiple steps on the tour, which some find to be strenuous.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0reUbt_0dDZXihf00
After completing your adventure below-ground, don't forget to check out the Seneca Mining Co., where you can pan for all kinds of treasure!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V1fRK_0dDZXihf00
Thanks to the fully-operational sluice, visitors can pan for gemstones, minerals, crystals, arrowheads, and fossils. It's an experience that all ages will cherish.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LpdSs_0dDZXihf00
So the next time you're looking for a true adventure, it doesn't get much better than these secluded Ohio caverns.

Have you ever visited Seneca Caverns in Ohio? What did you think? Be sure to tell us all about your experience exploring these secluded caverns in Ohio — we’d love to hear from you! For more information, visit the official Seneca Caverns website. You can also follow Seneca Caverns on Facebook.

Address: Seneca Caverns, 15248 E Township Rd 178, Bellevue, OH 44811, USA

Comments / 2

