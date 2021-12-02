Pride of Bristol Bay: Permanent protections in view for Bristol Bay

Salmon processors in Bristol Bay are boosting the prices per pound for sockeye amid favorable markets. Preliminary data released by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in November suggests better prices and increased demand over 2020’s salmon season. That improvement extends beyond Bristol Bay, as more fisheries across the state had better harvests this year.
Bristol Bay is expecting a phenomenal, historic run of sockeye salmon next year to the tune of 75 million fish returning to the area, exceeding the already record-breaking return of 63.2 million fish this year. That could mean a harvest of as much as 60 million sockeye, far above the...
It is estimated that nearly 7%, or 3,000 acres, of bay island landmass in Ocean County and Atlantic County waters has been lost since 1977, and that should be a concern. The bay islands, though, are often overlooked, according to a group called the New Jersey Bay Islands Initiative, which is now placing a spotlight on these important coastal features, including those off Long Beach Island.
The Matanuska-Susitna Borough says that the new political boundaries drawn by the Alaska Redistricting Board has robbed the people of the Mat-Su by diluting their votes with other population centers. In the new map, the borough has one House district — 29 — that is tied in with Valdez. The...
OCEAN COUNTY – A declaration of environmental protection was recently signed for the 2021 Comprehensive Conservation Management Plan (CCMP) for the Barnegat Bay-Little Egg Harbor estuary. Formed by barrier islands, the estuary extends over 42 miles from the Point Pleasant Canal to the Little Egg Harbor Inlet. Its watershed is...
California is preparing for a third straight year of drought, and officials are tightening limits on water use to levels never seen so early in the water year. Most of the state’s water reservoirs are well below average, with several at less than a third of their capacity. The outlook for rain and snow this winter, when most of the state’s yearly precipitation arrives, isn’t promising.
Especially worrying is the outlook for the Sierra Nevada, the long mountain chain that runs through the eastern part of the state. California’s cities and its farms – which grow over a third of the...
The Anchorage Assembly is considering an ordinance change that drastically limits the ability of the election observers to witness what is going on inside the ballot-counting facility at Ship Creek during the ballot sorting and counting process. The item, a rewrite of Title 28 of Municipal Code, is the subject...
As public input wraps up on the Yukon government’s draft plan for wetlands in the territory, the Wildlife Conservation Society Canada made its position clear: it doesn’t want to see mining activity in wetland areas. “Wetlands are so important to Yukoners. People will realize that we rely on them for...
Assemblywoman Meg Zaletel is preparing a resolution to end the Anchorage mask ordinance — the ordinance that most of Anchorage has ignored. “We had alarming rates of transmission, a mask requirement and other health recommendations were put into place, and the rates came down,” Zaletel said in a press release. “Masks are a simple, cheap and highly effective way to combat this virus, so even though they are no longer mandatory, they are still strongly recommended for indoor public areas. With the new omicron variant lurking on the horizon, we still need to exercise caution and good health practices.”
A regional trade association has signed on against a lawsuit aimed at stopping a controversial forestry project south of Libby. The American Forest Resource Council received approval from a U.S. magistrate to intervene in litigation against the Ripley Project on Nov. 22. The ruling places the council alongside the Kootenai Forest Stakeholders Coalition and Lincoln County as a third party, opposing the case mounted against the U.S. Forest Service by the leaders of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies.
Areas across the region broke both daily and monthly records. For King Salmon, it's the coldest November on record. In Dillingham, wind chills dropped to negative 41 degrees. That's the lowest November wind chill in 50 years. Bristol Bay has recorded its coldest November in the last 80 years. Areas...
Chugiak/Eagle River Assemblywoman Jamie Allard has filed with Alaska Public Offices Commission as a candidate for Alaska House District 22, a newly drawn political district covering much of Eagle River. Allard, who has served for 18 months on the Anchorage Assembly, said she plans to represent the values of Eagle...
The Yukon Liberals and NDP reached a deal in the Legislature this week to delay controversial legislation that would create an energy retrofit program until the government does more consultation with municipalities on it. The government hoped to pass a short seven-page bill with amendments to the Municipal and Taxation...
Small and remote Yukon communities like Keno City could benefit from a “neighbour-to-neighbour” fire control plan, according to a recent review of Yukon’s fire services. A 152-page report was completed by Response Specialties Consulting firm, under contract to the Yukon government’s Department of Community Services. The firm and the territory held a technical briefing on Thursday about the report.
The Anchorage Daily News has made Recall Dunleavy and Ballot Measure 2 (ranked choice voting) attorney Scott Kendall one of its regular features in its opinion pages. In fact, it appears that no matter what Kendall writes, or when he writes it, he gets published at the head of the class.
Rep. Chris Kurka, R-Wasilla, announced Monday he intends to run for governor in next year’s statewide elections. Kurka’s candidacy was first announced by former U.S. Senate candidate Joe Miller, who said on social media Monday morning he was endorsing Kurka’s candidacy. Kurka released a video Monday afternoon where he was critical of Gov. Mike Dunleavy and other Republicans who he said lacked the courage to take the positions necessary for real change.
Zoom Reservation Required: https://cnps-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_STcHvzuBTjSsDICTVJCcvA. San Francisco Bay is more than a defining geographic feature: it is home to hundreds of types of fish, birds, and other wildlife, and provides food and shelter to abundant resident and visiting wildlife. Many are unaware that the Bay, the largest estuary on the west coast of North America, is in a league with Chesapeake Bay on the east coast and the Mississippi Delta on the gulf coast. While humans appreciate its beauty and presence, millions of birds use the Bay as a critical stopover point on their migration along the Pacific Flyway each year, finding food and shelter in the saltmarshes and tidal mudflats. But these places are under threat, not just from sea level rise but also from invasive plants. In the 1970s, well-meaning engineers planted Atlantic cordgrass (Spartina alterniflora) for erosion control. Unfortunately, it began to spread, displacing the native vegetation, and altering vegetation communities. Since 2005, the Coastal Conservancy’s Invasive Spartina Project has used airboats, genetic testing, sophisticated GIS, and a lot of hard work to push back the invasive cordgrass. Learn about how hometown heroes are doing their part to address the global biodiversity crisis.
FARMINGTON — More than 60 communities on the Navajo Nation have landed on a health advisory notice the Navajo Department of Health issued because of uncontrolled transmission of COVID-19. The department released the notice on Nov. 22 that identified 67 communities, including 10 from the Northern Agency in San Juan County.
Comments / 0