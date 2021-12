Two Missouri 16-year-old boys have been charged in connection with the death of a high school senior this week. Authorities discovered the body of 18-year-old Kiley Kennedy on the side of the road near her vehicle in the area of State Highway 100 and Country Aire Drive just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO