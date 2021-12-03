ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

FDA adds strict safety warnings on arthritis drugs from Pfizer, AbbVie and Lilly

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=284oCv_0dDYrwSc00
Pfizer logo seen outside their building in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has added its strictest warning to the labels of drugs from Pfizer (PFE.N), Eli Lilly (LLY.N) and AbbVie (ABBV.N) belonging to a class of anti-inflammatory treatments called JAK inhibitors, citing risk of serious health issues and death in patients 50 and over, the drugmakers said on Friday.

The addition of the warning on the labels follows the agency's review of Pfizer's Xeljanz after initial results from a February trial showed an increased risk of serious heart-related problems and cancer in some patients being treated with the drug. read more

Xeljanz, which brought in worldwide sales of $2.44 billion for Pfizer in 2020, is approved in the United States for the treatment of conditions including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis and ulcerative colitis - an inflammatory bowel disease.

AbbVie's rheumatoid arthritis drug Rinvoq and Pfizer's Xeljanz are now recommended for use only in patients, who have had inadequate response or intolerance to one or more TNF blockers, which are another class of drugs used against inflammatory conditions.

The Food and Drug Administration's boxed warnings on the labels of Rinvoq , Xeljanz and Lilly's Olumiant flags the risk of cardiovascular death and stroke in high-risk patients who are aged 50 and above, and are current or past smokers.

Additional information about the risk of some types of cancer and death was also added to their labels.

The marketing applications for Rinvoq's expanded use in atopic dermatitis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and ulcerative colitis remain under review by the FDA, AbbVie said.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 11

Barbara Allen
20h ago

they should have strict warning labels on everything they produce and one of them should say take at your own risk because the government and the FDA want you dead

Reply
4
Gale Mac.
1d ago

But the Covid vaccines remain perfectly safe for everyone of any age 🤦🏽‍♀️

Reply(1)
7
Related
Huron Daily Tribune

New warnings added to the labels of arthritis medications

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration added its strictest warnings to the labels of drugs from Pfizer, Eli Lilly and AbbVie meant to treat arthritis called JAK inhibitors, citing risk of serious health issues and death in patients 50 and over. The agency reviewed Pfizer's Xeljanz after initial results...
HEALTH
Arizona Mirror

A microbiologist explains how Moderna and Pfizer could rapidly adjust mRNA vaccines to protect against omicron variant

If the omicron variant of the coronavirus is different enough from the original variant, it’s possible that existing vaccines won’t be as effective as they have been. If so, it’s likely that companies will need to update their vaccines to better fight omicron. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist who has been studying mRNA and DNA […] The post A microbiologist explains how Moderna and Pfizer could rapidly adjust mRNA vaccines to protect against omicron variant appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
Seeking Alpha

J&J's COVID-19 booster shot shows increase in antibody, T-cell responses

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announces preliminary results from an independent study, including a subset of participants from the Janssen-sponsored COV2008 study, which showed that its COVID-19 booster shot (Ad26.COV2.S), administered at six months after a two-dose primary regimen of Pfizer-BioNTech's BNT162b2, increased both antibody and T-cell responses. These results demonstrate...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

EU regulator backs Roche's arthritis drug for treating severe COVID-19

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator on Monday recommended extending the use of Roche's (ROG.S) RoActemra arthritis drug for adult COVID-19 patients on systemic treatment with steroids and those who need oxygen support or mechanical ventilation. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its human medicines committee evaluated...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Tnf
Reuters

Novartis working on pan-coronavirus oral treatment, CEO says

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Novartis (NOVN.S) hopes to still play a role in the development of COVID-19 treatments with research ongoing for a pill that could work broadly against coronaviruses, not just the one that causes COVID-19, chief executive Vas Narasimhan told Reuters. In an interview following his recent presentation...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

New FDA Safety Warning Potentially Bad News for JAK Market

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expressing more concern about potential safety issues with JAK inhibitors. The regulatory agency just placed new safety warnings on that drug class, which will impact AbbVie's Rinvoq (upadacitinib), a drug the company has seen as a successor to its revenue-driving Humira. The...
INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

FDA authorizes Eli Lilly's COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies for all at-risk children

The FDA on Dec. 3 revised the emergency use authorization of Eli Lilly's COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies bamlanivimab and etesevimab for all children who are at high risk for severe COVID-19, including newborns. In February, the FDA granted emergency use authorization for the administration of bamlanivimab and etesevimab together in patients...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
pharmaceutical-technology.com

EMA CHMP recommends granting approval for Roche’s therapy to treat Covid-19

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended EU marketing authorisation for Roche’s Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab) to treat adult Covid-19 patients. If approved, the treatment is intended for patients who are taking systemic corticosteroids and need supplemental oxygen. These individuals also require...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNET

COVID booster and omicron: Find out fast if your pharmacy has Moderna or Pfizer

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Bringing COVID booster shots of Moderna or Pfizer to the more than 100 million people in the US who are eligible to receive it is a top priority for the US government and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The good news is, a convenient one-stop service brings you information on vaccine and COVID booster availability near you, an appointment and maybe even a free ride. All you have to do is text.
PUBLIC HEALTH
villages-news.com

Many common drugs can raise blood pressure

A very important new study of 27,599 adults, average age 47-50, showed that almost 15 percent of North American adults and almost 19 percent of those with high blood pressure take medications that can raise blood pressure (JAMA Intern Med, November 22, 2021). The blood-pressure-raising medicines taken most frequently were antidepressants, NSAIDs, steroids, and estrogens.
HEALTH
techstartups.com

Over 1,200 vaccine deaths reported within the first 90 days of Pfizer vaccine rollout, according to the first batch of Pfizer’s confidential documents released by the FDA following FOIA lawsuit

On November 15, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked a federal judge to give it until the year 2076 to fully release all of the data and the documents the agency used as the basis for the approval and license of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Now we know why.
INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Moderna’s Hoge Sees Risk Vaccines Will Struggle With Omicron

Sign up here for our daily coronavirus newsletter on what you need to know. Moderna Inc. President Stephen Hoge said there’s a “real risk” that existing Covid-19 vaccines will be less effective against omicron, while U.S. medical adviser Anthony Fauci said the variant’s severity may be limited.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

240K+
Followers
250K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy