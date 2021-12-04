ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

Mesquite Officer Dies After Shooting Outside Grocery Store

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Mesquite police officer responding to a disturbance call has died after he was shot in a grocery store parking lot Friday afternoon.

Police said it happened as the officer was working a call at an Albertsons on South Belt Line Road near Cartwright Road around 1:40 p.m.

A spokesperson from Albertsons said the store was briefly closed after shooting, but has since reopened. They said that Albertsons thoughts were with “those involved and with their families” and confirmed they are cooperating with law enforcement’s ongoing investigation.

“This was a senseless act of violence that ripped a loving husband and father from his family,” a clearly emotional Mesquite Police Chief David Gill said in announcing the officer’s death. “He was a 21-year-veteran of the Mesquite Police Department.  He was a good man, a good friend, a good officer.  Please keep his family and our family in your prayers.”

The fallen officer is only the second member of the force to die while on duty in the Mesquite Police Department’s history. The first was 47 years ago.

Officials had confirmed earlier the officer and the suspect were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities believe that the suspect shot himself after shooting the officer in what was presumed to be a suicide attempt.

Credit: Chopper 11/CBSDFWCBS 11's

Police departments and police chiefs from across North Texas offered their condolences to the Mesquite police department and the officer’s family.

Credit: Chopper 11/CBSDFW

Video from Chopper 11 showed a very active scene outside the Mesquite grocery store Friday afternoon.

CBS 11’s Nick Starling was also on the scene and said officers had a large area of the parking lot blocked off.

Credit: Nick Starling/CBSDFW

In the minutes after the shooting, Mesquite and Dallas officers gathered outside Baylor Hospital in Dallas to await updates on the officer’s condition.

Credit: CBSDFW

A caravan of Mesquite and Dallas police cars escorted the fallen officer’s body from the hospital to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office.

Credit: Chopper 11/CBSDFW

Comments / 72

13 B
3d ago

RIP!!! It's past time to start backing our brave officers that risk their lives 24/7 so we can feel safe. People accuse them of being aggressive during traffic stops, wouldn't you be weary walking up to a car that may have a gun pointed at you? Instead of cussing at the police, try thanking them. To every officer in the country, THANK YOU AND GOD BLESS YOU!!!

Reply(2)
38
Carlos Rodriguez
3d ago

wow I live in Mesquite this is sad my family and I support our men and women in our military and our police especially our local police we send our deepest condolences to the family of this fallen officer and pray for God to guide him to where he need to be he is a hero and his family should be proud of him in this painful loss of this life

Reply
25
Senaquia Fisher
3d ago

Prayers to the officer family n mesquite n dallas police departments always n my prayers it’s a hard job I salute u guys and I’m so sorry god bless u all🙏🏾🙏🏾

Reply
23
 

CBS DFW

Hundreds Come Out To Honor Fallen Mesquite Officer In Prayer Vigil

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds of people came out tonight to honor a mesquite police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty Friday afternoon. A prayer vigil was held at the Mesquite Police Department to honor Officer Richard Houston, who was fatally shot outside a Mesquite grocery store Friday afternoon after responding to a disturbance call.
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Police Make 2nd Arrest In East Dallas Deadly Hit And Run That Killed 73-Year-Old Linda Pearson

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — There are new details about an arrest made in a deadly hit and run that happened in far East Dallas in November. On December 5 teenager Andrew Martinez was taken into custody by Dallas police for his role in a crash that killed 73-year-old Linda Pearson. Deadly hit and run driver suspect Andrew Martinez. (credit: Dallas Police Department) Police say Martinez, 18, and another driver were racing on Ferguson Road when they hit Pearson and her dog, who she had taken out for a walk. The crash, that happened around two o’clock in the afternoon, involved a black Chevrolet Impala and a yellow Chevrolet Camaro. Cameras caught the two cars racing along Ferguson. According to investigators, Linda Pearson was hit when the driver of the Impala lost control and swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle. Vehicles suspected in Ferguson hit-and-run. (Credit: Dallas Police Department) The other driver involved in the hit and run, 19-year-old Brayan Montoya, was arrested earlier in the month. Both he and Martinez are facing charges for Racing Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Accident Involving Death.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Texas Man Gene Garcia Solis Charged With Threatening To Kill Ex-Wife

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Gene Garcia Solis, 48, of Lubbock was federally charged for allegedly threatening to kill his ex-wife. Solis was charged last Friday via criminal complaint with interstate threatening communications. He had his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge D. Gordon Bryant, Jr. on Monday, Dec. 6, at which point the case against him was unsealed.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

11-Year-Old Girl Injured After Shots Fired At Houston Home

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Police are searching for suspects after an 11-year-old girl was struck several times by gunfire early Sunday after shots were fired at a Houston home. At about 5:05 a.m., an unknown number of suspects fired shots into the home before fleeing in an SUV. Some of those shots struck the young girl, who was sleeping at the time of the shooting. Houston police said the girl was taken to a hospital where she was in serious but stable condition. Police said that other occupants of the home told officers that the suspects fired into the home from the street. At least two suspects were seen on surveillance video fleeing in a sport utility vehicle, and multiple shell casings were found in the street in front of the home. The suspects’ SUV in fog and mist captured on camera. (Credit: Houston Police Department/Facebook) The Houston Police Department is asking residents and businesses in the area to check their surveillance cameras for any clues that might help in their investigation, which is currently ongoing. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Bedford Police Arrest Suspect In Connection With Homicide

BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Bedford police officials announced on Sunday that they have arrested a suspect involved in a December 4 homicide. Yesterday at about 10:51 a.m., Bedford Police and EMS responded to a woman who called 911 to report a woman experiencing breathing problems in the 2300 block of Windsor Court. When EMS and officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive 53-year-old woman lying on the floor. Medics began treating the woman and discovered that she had been shot multiple times. As police secured the scene, medics transported the victim to an area hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. While investigating the incident, Bedford police determined that this was a domestic violence situation involving another 53-year-old woman, who was apparently an acquaintance of the victim. The officers detained the suspect at the scene, and transported her to the Bedford Police Department where she was arrested and charged with homicide. The suspect was booked into the Euless Police Department jail, where she remains in custody. Police have not yet released the identities of either the suspect or the victim. The case is still being investigated, and the Bedford Police Department said it will release more information when it becomes available.
BEDFORD, TX
CBS DFW

Officials React To Mesquite Officer Killed On Duty

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials in North Texas and beyond are reacting to the news of a Mesquite officer being shot and killed in the line of duty today. Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement Friday evening giving condolences to the fallen officer’s family and to the Mesquite Police Department. “Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of the Mesquite Police Department officer who passed away this evening,” said Governor Abbott. “This tragedy is a solemn reminder of the risks our law enforcement officers take every day by putting their lives on the line to serve and protect our communities. Cecilia...
MESQUITE, TX
