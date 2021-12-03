Climate Change Is Making Albatross Couples Split Up

Seagulls don't exactly have the best reputation among humans. Along with pigeons, scientists have historically placed these small-brained waterbirds in a relatively low level of cognitive complexity. Yet some of these species might be smarter than we have assumed. A new study among ring-billed gulls (Larus delawarensis) has found the first evidence these waterbirds can solve the same kinds of puzzles as birds we've crowned as the pinnacle of avian intelligence – parrots and corvids. Among four different breeding colonies of these wild gulls, located in Newfoundland, Canada, researchers found numerous individuals capable of solving what is known as the string-pull test. This test...

WILDLIFE ・ 2 DAYS AGO