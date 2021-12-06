ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 5 Best Deals at Walmart Right Now

 5 days ago
The holiday season is in full swing and if you still have some shopping to do, Walmart has some great opportunities to keep your gift-buying budget in check. To save you the legwork, GOBankingRates has found Walmart gift items that are priced well below retail, which means that you’ll have extra money left over after you’ve checked off every item you budgeted for. Here are some of the best deals you’ll find this season at Walmart for everyone who made your nice list — including you.

Keurig K-Latte Single Serve K-Cup Coffee and Latte Maker

Calling all latte lovers. Get a phenomenal deal on Keurig K-Latte Single Serve K-Cup Coffee and Latte Maker for $57.00 — it regularly sells for $143.95. The unit brews multiple cup sizes and includes a milk frother for making your favorite latte. This model is sold exclusively at Walmart, according to Keurig, so you won’t find it at other retailers. And while you might be able to find it on eBay, it’s selling for two-and-a-half times more than Walmart’s deal.

Sun Joe SPX-2688 Max Electric Pressure Washer

If you or someone on your gift list could use an electric pressure washer, this Sun Joe model at Walmart can help you rack up some serious savings. With it, you can tackle home, auto and other outdoor cleaning tasks and save yourself some elbow grease. The retailer is offering the pressure washer at $89.99 instead of the regular retail price of $159.99. While this particular model, which generates up to 2,050 PSI, isn’t available at other retailers, you can find it for around $140 on eBay, which about 35% more than the price you’ll pay at Walmart.

Barbie Estate Malibu House Playset With Accessories

You (or Santa) will be a holiday hero in the eyes of your favorite Barbie enthusiast this season when you gift this Barbie Estate Malibu House Playset. The best part? Your holiday gift budget will benefit from this buy. Walmart is offering the playset for $79, which is quite the savings if you compare it to Amazon’s price, which is about 35% more. The two-story, two-foot wide dollhouse features six rooms and over 25 accessories for hours of decorating fun. Plus, there are some surprises. Some of the included accessories are designed to allow dolls to hold them and certain rooms transform, such as a bedroom that turns into a bunkroom, making for a two-in-one play experience.

onn. 58-Inch 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart TV

If you’ve been holding out to get a great deal on a extra 4K TV for your outdoor living space or your man cave, Walmart has one you might like, and it’s only $328. For comparison purposes, Target is offering a smaller, 55-inch, 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV for about $100 more. However, not only is Target’s offering more expensive, the TV is 3 inches smaller, which can make a big difference come Superbowl Sunday.

The Pioneer Woman 18-Piece Melamine Bowl Set

Make all your upcoming holiday gatherings and parties more festive with this colorful and sturdy 18-piece melamine bowl set with coordinating lids. It’s currently priced at $28.88, which will save you over 40% off the regular retail price. Here’s what you’ll get with the set:

  • 1 extra-large,10.5-inch bowl with lid
  • 1 large, 9.5-inch bowl with lid
  • 1 medium, 8.25-inch bowl with lid
  • 1 small, 7.25-inch bowl with lid
  • 1 extra-small, 6-inch bowl with lid
  • 4 4.5-inch prep bowls with lids

While the Pioneer Woman brand is sold exclusively at Walmart, you can find some items from the collections on Amazon. However, you won’t find this deal.

