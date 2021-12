Bob Dole who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday on Twitter. Dole announced in February 2021 that he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. During his 36-year career on Capitol Hill, Dole became one of the most influential legislators and party leaders in the Senate, combining a talent for compromise with a caustic wit, which he often turned...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO