ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

White House says it isn't trying to weaken bill on China's Uyghurs

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2biPfS_0dDUjnTR00

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration is not lobbying against a U.S. bill that would ban some Chinese imports over concern about forced labor among Uyghurs, which Republicans have accused Democrats of stalling, the White House said on Friday.

The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which would ban imports from China’s Xinjiang region, is set to be considered by the House of Representatives as soon as next week, the bill's sponsor, congressman Jim McGovern, told reporters on Thursday.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki responded to a Washington Post report that suggested the Biden administration was telling lawmakers to slow the bill down while the White House pursues a more targeted approach, rather than a blanket ban on goods from the region, and support from other countries.

The Post article said Biden administration sources had confirmed that in an October call between Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley, a co-sponsor of the bill, Sherman made it clear the administration preferred such an approach.

It said she told Merkley that getting buy-in of allies was critical and more effective than unilateral action.

Sherman was asked at a Brookings Institution event with the chief of the European Union's diplomatic service on Friday whether the administration supported a bill banning goods from Xinjiang on the assumption they were tainted by forced labor.

"Secretary Blinken, very early on, and I have as well, have called what has occurred in Xinjiang genocide," she replied, referring to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We are quite concerned, and remain concerned, about the horrific human rights abuses that have taken place. And the particular amendment that you're discussing, the administration does not oppose this amendment," she said.

"We need to stand in solidarity with the Uyghurs, with religious minorities all over the world, to make sure that they can live in security and dignity."

Merkley's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Washington Post report and Sherman's remarks.

Republicans have accused Biden's Democrats of stalling the legislation because it would complicate the president's renewable energy agenda, which requires Chinese cooperation. The Democrats deny this.

If the Uyghur measure becomes law, the sponsors have said it would create a "rebuttable presumption" that all goods from Xinjiang, where the Chinese government has set up a vast network of detention camps for Uyghurs and other Muslims, were made with forced labor.

China denies abuses in Xinjiang, which supplies much of the world's materials for solar panels, but the U.S. government and many rights groups say Beijing is carrying out genocide there.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio has been demanding that the measure be included as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, delaying the Senate's consideration of the massive annual bill setting policy for the Pentagon.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Jarrett Renshaw and David Brunnstrom; editing by Jonathan Oatis, Sonya Hepinstall and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 9

Guest
3d ago

China Joe would never blame China for anything. China Joe thinks the Republicans were responsible for Covid!

Reply
3
Related
Vanity Fair

Biden’s War With China Is Getting Sticky for U.S. Billionaires

There had already been calls for the United States to stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming winter Olympics over China’s record on human rights, including its crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong and on its Uyghur Muslim minority. But the pressure intensified last month after the tennis star Peng Shuai accused a top Chinese official of sexual assault and promptly disappeared from the public eye, triggering international outcry and concern for the Olympian and Wimbledon champion’s safety. “It’s something we are considering,” Joe Biden told reporters in November.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

China threatens “firm countermeasures” as White House pledges to boycott Beijing Olympics

Joining a global chorus of calls for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the Biden administration announced on Monday that no US government officials will be attending the global sporting event to be held in China in February, it has been reported.The Biden administration’s pullout is meant to send a message to China on the international stage without restricting the participation of US athletes, CNN reported, early on Monday citing multiple White House sources. The move was announced by White House press secretary Jen Psaki later in the day.“The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Merkley
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Wendy Sherman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forced Labor#Uyghurs#Chinese#Republicans#Democrats#The White House#Washington Post#State#Democratic#Brookings Institution#The European Union
Washington Post

Biden’s ‘Summit for Democracy’ includes countries that hardly seem to qualify

Pakistan, the State Department warns sharply, has more than a dozen serious human rights problems, from “extrajudicial killings” to “forced disappearance by the government or its agents” to “political prisoners” to “severe restrictions of religious freedom” to “trafficking in persons.”. But on Thursday, Pakistan will join about 110 other countries...
FOREIGN POLICY
New York Post

The world is becoming more dangerous under Joe Biden

We hope we’re not the only ones who’ve noticed, but the world has become a more dangerous place since Joe Biden became president. Why? Perhaps because hostile actors sense weakness — and opportunity. Russia poses the most immediate threat: It has mobilized nearly 100,000 troops at the Ukrainian-Russian border and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

U.S. officials to boycott Beijing Olympics over rights 'atrocities'

WASHINGTON/BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. government officials will boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing because of China's human rights "atrocities", the White House said on Monday, just weeks after talks aimed at easing tense relations between the two superpowers. The diplomatic boycott, which leaves athletes free to travel...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
White House
AOL Corp

Biden to warn Putin of economic consequences of Ukraine invasion, says official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will warn Russian President Vladimir Putin of severe economic consequences should Russia go ahead with a threatened invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. administration official said on Monday. Biden and Putin are to hold a secure video call on Tuesday as the United...
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

240K+
Followers
250K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy