Havard University Was Once A Tiny School That Educated Clergy
Harvard University in Massachusetts was not always known by that name. In fact, America’s oldest institute for higher learning was first known as “New College” and it had a curriculum that was far different than what is taught here today. From its humble beginnings to a world-renowned university, Harvard has come a long way over the centuries.
