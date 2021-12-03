ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus Heights, CA

Citrus Heights Veteran’s Missing Service Dog Found Safe

By Madisen Keavy
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpbfN_0dDUPyIA00

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A Citrus Heights veteran’s missing dog has been found safe.

On Thursday, we reported that Marine Corps vet Jeff Landay was driving, suffered a seizure, and crashed. Witnesses told Jeff that Jasmine was spooked and jumped out of the car window.

Jeff says our story helped to reconnect him with Jasmine Friday afternoon in a Citrus Heights neighborhood, where she was found.

She had been missing around four days.

Jeff says Jasmine is important to him, not just because of their companionship, but because of the service she provides for his PTSD and anxiety.

Landay was in the Third Battalion Fifth Marines and enlisted in 2004. By 2006, he was in Iraq serving at the start of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Through this dedicated service, he was injured and received three Purple Hearts.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Caldor Fire Survivors Stay Focused On Healing Despite Recent Arrests

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Caldor Fire victims are sharing their raw emotion with CBS13 after two men were arrested in connection with the devastating fire. Sandy Mecham and Katrina Dawson are two women who share the pain of losing most of their community in Grizzly Flats. Several homes in the town were leveled by the Caldor Fire. “It’s just all not there,” Dawson said. She is still processing her new reality following the arrests of David and Travis Smith. The father and son are accused of reckless arson. Dawson says she doesn’t feel anger towards the men and is staying focused on healing. David Smith...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Alstine Avenue Fatal Gunshot Victim Identified As 22-Year-Old Kevin Taylor Of Carmichael

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A man who was shot and killed in Sacramento County on Tuesday has been identified as 22-year-old Kevin Taylor of Carmichael. At around 10 p.m. on Tuesday the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of gunshots and a scream at an apartment complex on the 5900 block of Van Alstine Avenue in Sacramento County. Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and found a man with at least one gunshot to his upper body, according to a sheriff’s department statement. Deputies started life-saving measures and continued until paramedics could take him to the hospital. Unfortunately, the man later died. The investigation into the man’s shooting remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.  
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘Some Cold-Blooded Stuff’: Someone Steals Salvation Army Red Kettles In Placerville

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — If you called it a cold-hearted crime and you wouldn’t be the only one. The Salvation Army is now warning people before they make a donation after someone stole their kettles in El Dorado County. They’re worried the thief is now scamming people to collect donations for themselves. Dan Ross has volunteered with the Salvation Army for 7 years. He’s proud to ring the bell and wish everyone a Merry Christmas as he stands next to that signature Salvation Army Red Kettle outside Walmart. But Friday morning no bell could be heard after someone stole the kettles, the...
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

5 Stockton Officers Shoot Armed Man Who Charged At Them Outside Police Headquarters

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man has been shot and killed by officers after he allegedly charged at them while armed with a gun outside of Stockton police headquarters Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the Stockton Police Department Operations Building at 22 E. Market Street, according to a police department statement. Police say they got two calls about a man in the police department’s parking lot reportedly firing a gun. A total of six officers then went out through the front lobby doors to investigate. Officers say the suspect started walking towards them and...
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Citrus Heights, CA
City
Citrus, CA
Citrus Heights, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Fallen Officer’s Wife Would Have Been On Duty During Fatal Shooting At Police Headquarters

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A fatal shooting right on police property—the ambush, happening just hours after those same officers were honoring one of their own killed in the line of duty. “I think even for us officers, the Police Department is kind of our safe place,” said Tela Inn, Stockton Police Officer, and wife of fallen Officer Jimmy Inn. Officer Tela Inn, Wednesday, was at Police Headquarters, unveiling a memorial for her late husband. In May, Officer Inn was shot and killed after responding to a domestic violence call. But just a few hours after the unveiling, there was an ambush on officers, and Tela...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

City Of Sacramento Names Next Police Chief

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The city of Sacramento has chosen its next police chief. The Sacramento Police Department made the announcement on social media Friday that the new chief will be Deputy Chief of Operations Kathy Lester, a 27-year-old veteran of the Department. Lester will be the Department’s 46th chief and the first woman to hold the position. “I am humbled by this appointment and by the opportunity to serve our residents in this role,” Lester said in a statement. “I joined the Sacramento Police Department because of its reputation for community-based policing, and that spirit of community and collaboration has long been instilled...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘Like Nothing We’ve Ever Seen’: Retailers Reeling As Thieves Ransack Multiple Stores In Woodland And Davis

DAVIS (CBS13) – Thieves sent local retailers reeling after boldly ransacking stores in broad daylight right in front of customers.  Davis Police say two suspects hit three stores from Woodland to Davis Thursday before being caught on the interstate. “The people that are doing this are traveling up and down the interstate and hitting different cities,” said Deputy Chief Paul Doroshov.  “I think from a law enforcement perspective we really need to work together. I think CHP building a task force is a step in the right direction.” One of the stores hit, the CVS off Covell Blvd., was hit less than...
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Elderly Woman Reported Missing In Tuolumne County Found Dead; 2 Men Who Took Her Camping Arrested

TWAIN HARTE (CBS13) — The death of an elderly woman who was originally reported missing in Tuolumne County has resulted in the arrest of two men on involuntary manslaughter charges. On Monday, the Tuolumne County Sheriff says 60-year-old Twain Harte resident Russel Lee Hedge made a missing person report. Hedge told deputies that an elderly woman he had taken out camping along Herring Creek back on Dec. 3 had gone missing. A search team immediately responded to the area the woman was last seen, but hours of looking came up empty. The next morning, searchers went back out and found...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Service Dog#Marine Corps
CBS Sacramento

Cameras To Be Placed Near Dispensaries To Reduce Crime

MODESTO (CBS13) — Jayden’s Journey in Modesto is one of ten dispensaries in Stanislaus county that will soon be located near new county cameras designed to spot stolen cars and help prevent crime. “This place is not your typical dispensary, our customers are usually senior citizens and people that are really sick. I’m really not worried about it. If you’re not committing a crime,” explained owner Jason David In the five years since Jayden’s Journey has been located near Pentecost Drive and Kiernan Avenue, he said they have not had a problem with crime. While David isn’t worried the extra security will...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Longtime Friend Remembers Veteran, Retired Correctional Officer Killed In Road Rage Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CB13) – Djuan Perry says her friend 60-year-old Lufino Mejorado who she called “Lou” loved to fish and was always there when needed. Mejorado was shot during a road rage incident that ended near I-5 and Richards Boulevard. Perry says she has no idea why anyone would result to violence and says her friend was not a confrontational man.   She says the two met in the 6th grade and remained friends as they grew older. Perry remembers making sure Mejorado did well in school when they were kids. “Constantly encouraged him. Do your homework, go to class, stay focused, keep your...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mugshot Released Of Michael Kelley, The Man Accused Of Driving Drunk, Killing 4 People On I-80

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – The Washoe County Sheriff’s Department has released the booking photo of a man accused of driving drunk and killing a family of four in Nevada County. Thirty-two-year-old Michael Kelley was driving drunk when he crashed into another vehicle on Interstate 80 near Yuba Gap in the Sierra. Kelley was on probation for a previous DUI at the time of the crash. A family of five from North Highlands was in the other vehicle. All of them were killed except for a four-year-old boy. The Nevada County District Attorney’s office has filed charges of four counts of murder against Kelley. Read the full criminal complaint here.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

No Credible Information Found On Anonymous Threat To Kennedy High; Extra Police On Campus

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police say an anonymous text message about a threat at Kennedy High School in Sacramento has prompted an extra police presence on campus Wednesday. Exactly what was stated in the text message is unclear, but Sacramento police say it was circulated between students. Officers say they have not found credible information about the threats. Still, as a precaution, police say there will be extra officers at Kennedy High for the remainder of the school day.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
PTSD
Country
Iraq
CBS Sacramento

Passenger Detained, Police Break Off Chase With Driver In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A short chase in south Sacramento ended with a passenger getting detained but the driver getting away, police say. The incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Sacramento police say officers tried to pull over a suspect for an undisclosed reason, but the driver wouldn’t yield. Just after the chase started, a passenger got out of the car. Officers quickly detained that passenger. The suspect continued on, leading officers down Interstate 5. Police say they broke off the chase in the area of Peltier Road, however. No other information about the chase, including a description of the suspect, has been released.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspects In Caldor Fire Deny Any Wrongdoing; Claim They Called 911 After Seeing Flames

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Two men are under arrest, accused of starting the Caldor Fire earlier this year. On Wednesday, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office announced that father and son David Scott Smith, 66, and Travis Shane Smith, 32, are under arrest on charges of reckless arson in connection with the fire, which burned more than 200,000 acres in El Dorado and Amador Counties. They are being held in the El Dorado County Jail in Placerville on $1 million bail each, and are expected to be arraigned by Friday. David and Travis Smith (l-r) (credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office) The...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Charged With Murder After Missing Man Found Dead In Storage Unit

SONORA (CBS13) – A man was has been arrested for murder after deputies found the body of another man inside of a Tuolumne County storage unit. On October 7, 2021, detectives investigating a missing person case searched Purely Storage in Sonora and found the body of a deceased male inside the storage unit, according to a statement from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was identified as 76-year-old Craig Arthur Hale of Twain Harte. The suspect, Mathew Berrigan (credit: Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office) During the course of their investigation, which lasted several weeks, detectives say they identified the suspect as 49-year-old Steven Mathew Berrigan. He has been charged with murder, stealing the victim’s vehicle, and identity theft. He is being held in the Tuolumne County Dambacher Detention Center, the sheriff’s department says. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective J. Lee at (209) 694-2955.
SONORA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver Suspected Of DUI In Deadly I-80 Crash Facing Extradition Back To California

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (CBS13) – We are getting our first look at the booking photo for Michael Kelley, the man charged with murder in a tragic alleged wrong-way DUI crash that killed four members of a Sacramento County family on Interstate 80 near Donner Summit last month. The family’s 4-year-old boy was the only survivor. The 32-year-old suspect was moved from a Reno hospital to a jail in the state of Nevada. Kelley’s mugshot shows no visible signs of injuries from the deadly collision. He is due in court Thursday for extradition back across the California state line. A new photo shows siblings...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Man, 46, Suspected Of Firing Gunshots, Barricading Himself Inside Vehicle In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Deputies arrested a man who barricaded himself inside of a vehicle for hours in Stockton Monday evening, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office sent out a message on social media saying they were dealing with a person in distress who had barricaded himself inside of a vehicle. Deputies said they initially responded to the area after reports of someone firing gunshots into the air shortly before 5:30 p.m. Residents were warned to avoid the area of Waterloo Road and Filbert Street. Deputies announced around 11:15 p.m. that the man had been taken into custody. No injuries were reported. On Tuesday, the suspect was identified by the sheriff’s office as 46-year-old Pedro Dominguez. Exactly what prompted him to barricaded himself is still unclear. Dominguez has been booked into jail and is facing charges of brandishing a weapon, carrying a loaded firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, and resisting arrest.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Arrested, 1 Sought In Killings Of Alabama Men In Butte County

GRIDLEY (CBS13) — One man is in custody and another man is sought in connection to the murder of two Alabama men in the Gridley area, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Ricardo Banuelos, Villarreal, 30, of Gridley, was arrested on November 14 at a residence in Yuba City. He was booked into the Butte County Jail where he faces two counts of murder. An arrest warrant for two murder charges was obtained for 35-year-old Alfredo Banuelos-Villarreal, also of Gridley. Multiple law enforcement agencies are actively searching for Alfredo, who can be seen in images below. Alfredo Banuelos-Villarreal 2Alfredo Banuelos-Villarreal (credit:...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Teens Accused Of Making Threats On Instagram Against Laguna Creek High

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Two teens in Elk Grove were arrested and cited Wednesday for allegedly making threats against their school over social media. On Tuesday, authorities investigated threats made over Instagram against Laguna Creek High School. Then on Wednesday, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Resource Team identified a 16-year-old male student and a 16-year-old female student at the school as the ones who allegedly made the threats, which were made on Instagram, according to a statement from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The female student was arrested and cited with a misdemeanor charge of disturbing a public school. The 16-year-old male student was arrested and cited for threatening public officials, and public employees and preventing them from performing their duties. Although these charges could be felonies or misdemeanors, the teens are being charged with misdemeanors. Both teens were released to their families with a promise to appear in court at a future date. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).  
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Bodies Of Alabama Men Still Missing In Butte County Double Killings; Law Professor Talks Likeliness Of Conviction

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – Murder charges were filed against two Butte County men after two Alabama men went missing in California last month. The bodies of the victims — Ladexter Pelt, 25, and John Dubose, 20 — have not yet been found. Ladexter Pelt (left) and John Dubose (credit: Gridley Police Department) But how can murder charges be filed without a body? And how likely is a conviction? UC Hastings Law Professor John Myers says it’s uncommon but not impossible. “There has to be evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that the person is dead and that the defendant killed them, but you don’t have to...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy