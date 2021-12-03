Citrus Heights Veteran’s Missing Service Dog Found Safe

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A Citrus Heights veteran’s missing dog has been found safe.

On Thursday, we reported that Marine Corps vet Jeff Landay was driving, suffered a seizure, and crashed. Witnesses told Jeff that Jasmine was spooked and jumped out of the car window.

Jeff says our story helped to reconnect him with Jasmine Friday afternoon in a Citrus Heights neighborhood, where she was found.

She had been missing around four days.

Jeff says Jasmine is important to him, not just because of their companionship, but because of the service she provides for his PTSD and anxiety.

Landay was in the Third Battalion Fifth Marines and enlisted in 2004. By 2006, he was in Iraq serving at the start of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Through this dedicated service, he was injured and received three Purple Hearts.