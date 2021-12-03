ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron DeSantis Wants His Own State Militia

By Paul Blest
Vice
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to bring back a World War II-era state guard that would “not be encumbered to the federal government” and instead would be answerable to him. DeSantis made the pitch Thursday as part of a $100 million-plus “military budget” proposal that largely includes Florida’s National...

www.vice.com

floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried turns Ron DeSantis ‘private army’ plan into fundraising pitch

The Governor wants to revive the Florida State Guard. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried fulminated Friday about a proposal from Gov. Ron DeSantis to revive the Florida State Guard and used his pitch to fundraise. In an email entitled “This is horrifying,” the Democratic candidate for Governor blasted DeSantis’ proposal as...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Names Five New Judges

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced five judicial appointments, one to the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court, and three to the Hillsborough County Court. Michael Deen, of Winter Park, to serve as Judge on the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court. Judge Michael Deen has served...
POLITICS
iheart.com

DeSantis wants to bring back the Florida State Guard!

Would you be surprised to learn that Florida is the safest state in the nation when it comes to the COVID threat, and has been for awhile now? It's true! Statistics show our state has fewer new COVID cases per 100,000 population than any state. With new concerns about the COVID-19 Omicron variant and ongoing concerns about the Delta variant, we'll put the spotlight on this seriously under reported story. Among the questions we'll raise and debate: why is Florida so safe? Is it Governor DeSantis' policies of letting individuals make their own decisions about protecting themselves from the virus? Is it our mild weather that allows more people to spend time outdoors where the virus doesn't spread as readily as it does indoors? Or, is it something else?
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Wants More Than $100 Million for National Guard, Wants Civilian Volunteers to Help in Emergencies

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced more than $100 million in funding proposals to support Florida’s National Guard and establish the Florida State Guard, a civilian volunteer force that will assist the National Guard in state-specific emergencies. The governor’s budget proposal includes:. $87.5 million to expand the existing readiness center...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Seminoles’ bad bet, Democrats daunted, extortion attempted, and DeSantis readies budget

Happy Monday, Dec. 6. We start this week’s newsletter with good news: More unvaccinated Floridians got their first COVID shots last week than in any other week since August. That tidbit came out of the Florida Department of Health on Friday, as the coronavirus omicron variant spread across the globe. About 61.8% of the state’s population — 13,265,491 eligible people — have now completed the two-dose series of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to the CDC.
MIAMI, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Will there be martial law in Florida if DeSantis gets his secret civilian military force

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to reestablish a World War II-era civilian military force that he, not the Pentagon, would control. DeSantis pitched the idea Thursday as a way to further support the Florida National Guard during emergencies, like hurricanes. The Florida National Guard has also played a vital role during the pandemic in administering Covid-19 tests and distributing vaccines.
TheDailyBeast

The Disgusting Reality Behind Ron DeSantis’ New ‘Army’

As governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis is understandably big on gators. He had a gator logo along with the words “Don’t Tread on Florida” stenciled onto a sign he unveiled in October when calling for a special session of the legislature to counter federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. And his office...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Ron DeSantis plans Florida paramilitary force outside federal control

Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor, has proposed an extraordinary plan to create a state paramilitary unit that he, rather than the federal government, would control. DeSantis, a Republican, has asked state lawmakers to fund the establishment of what he is calling the Florida state guard to assist with “state-specific emergencies”.
POLITICS
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis warns omicron lockdown threats hurt economy

Lockdown worries have 'rattled' the stock market, DeSantis says. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday suggested a “lackluster” jobs report in November may be the shape of things to come for the U.S. economy, should “lockdowns” go back into effect. “Things like lockdowns should not be under discussion,” DeSantis said. “They...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ron DeSantis calls for Florida state military guard he would control

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis announced he would recommend $3.5 million in his state’s budget to re-establish a military guard that would answer to him.Mr DeSantis said the state guard would be a civilian volunteer force that could assist with the National Guard on state-specific emergencies.“This funding will include the necessary training, equipment and other support functions for up to 200 members who can aid in response to hurricanes, natural disasters and other state emergencies,” he said. at a news conference on Thursday “We want to be able to have a quick response capability and re-establishing the Florida State Guard will...
IMMIGRATION
Shore News Network

Governor Ron DeSantis Proposes Sweeping Pay Increases for State Law Enforcement Officers, $1,000 Bonuses for First Responders and $5,000 to Support State and Local Level Recruitment Efforts

ORLANDO, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced $400 million in new funding proposals to increase the salaries of Florida’s state law enforcement officers, correctional officers, and state special risk firefighters, and to provide $1,000 bonuses for first responders, including law enforcement officers, paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and firefighters across the state for the second year in a row. Governor DeSantis also announced $5,000 bonuses to recruit and retain both state and local level law enforcement. Governor DeSantis announced the proposal that will be considered during the 2022 Florida Legislative Session at the Florida Highway Patrol station in Orlando. For more details, click here.
ORLANDO, FL
Washington Examiner

Is Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer the new 'Angel of Death'?

In August, Vanity Fair published an article labeling Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the "Angel of Death" because of increased COVID-19 infections. The narrative was that DeSantis was an incompetent governor whose policies led to an "unnecessary" increase in deaths. However, Michigan experienced a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday,...
MICHIGAN STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis wants to revive Florida State Guard World War II-era defense force

Gov. Ron DeSantis, citing a yeoman’s performance by the Florida National Guard, says he wants to revive a long-dormant state defense force that would buttress the state’s post-disaster relief efforts. The force also may be used to help quell civil disturbances and, if necessary, be armed with guns. While unveiling a 2022 budget wish list for the state’s armed forces this week, the governor ...
FLORIDA STATE

