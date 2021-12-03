Ron DeSantis Wants His Own State Militia

Would you be surprised to learn that Florida is the safest state in the nation when it comes to the COVID threat, and has been for awhile now? It's true! Statistics show our state has fewer new COVID cases per 100,000 population than any state. With new concerns about the COVID-19 Omicron variant and ongoing concerns about the Delta variant, we'll put the spotlight on this seriously under reported story. Among the questions we'll raise and debate: why is Florida so safe? Is it Governor DeSantis' policies of letting individuals make their own decisions about protecting themselves from the virus? Is it our mild weather that allows more people to spend time outdoors where the virus doesn't spread as readily as it does indoors? Or, is it something else?

20 HOURS AGO