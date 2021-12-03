Ron DeSantis Wants His Own State Militia

ORLANDO, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced $400 million in new funding proposals to increase the salaries of Florida’s state law enforcement officers, correctional officers, and state special risk firefighters, and to provide $1,000 bonuses for first responders, including law enforcement officers, paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and firefighters across the state for the second year in a row. Governor DeSantis also announced $5,000 bonuses to recruit and retain both state and local level law enforcement. Governor DeSantis announced the proposal that will be considered during the 2022 Florida Legislative Session at the Florida Highway Patrol station in Orlando. For more details, click here.
