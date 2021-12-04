Three Men Shot Outside Garfield Red Line Station

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon right outside the Garfield station on the CTA Red Line.

Police said, around 12:45 p.m., three men were standing on the sidewalk at the entrance to the Red Line station at 200 W. Garfield Blvd. when they were shot.

Chicago Police initially said the victims were shot in a robbery attempt, but further investigation found that wasn’t the case.

One 32-year-old man was shot in the right side of his stomach, and another 32-year-old man was shot in the lower back. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

A third victim, a 43-year-old man, was shot in the thigh and took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

CBS 2’s Charlie DeMar reports there have been 572 violent crimes reported on CTA trains and buses through Nov 24 — that includes platforms and bus stops. That’s up from 544 incidents a year ago during the same time frame. Violent crimes include murder, assault, and battery.

“The Red Line for me personally is the sketchiest line in Chicago—and this is the one that connects you all the way to Wrigley Field,” said Michelle Ramos. “There should be more security.”

No one was in custody Friday afternoon.

The CTA said Red Line trains were bypassing the Garfield station for the police investigation.