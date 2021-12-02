ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 121st Christmas Bird Count in New England

National Audubon Society
 4 days ago

The 121st Christmas Bird Count will long be remembered as the year of the global pandemic that for more than a year practically crippled the world. Despite the constraints imposed by Covid however, dedicated CBC participants throughout New England dutifully and successfully braved both the elements and the restrictions imposed by...

www.audubon.org

