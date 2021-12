TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Many public roads and trails on the Sawtooth National Forest in Southern Idaho have closed for the season. The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest is reminding people that seasonal road closures are now in effect across southern Idaho, including the South Hills. That means specific roads and trails will remain closed to motorized traffic through the cold winter months until the springtime to protect them from damage. People can still access the areas by foot or non-motorized means. The U.S. Forest Service also notes the closures help wildlife conserve energy during the winter and remind people to give the animals some space. The opening dates for the roads and trails vary depending on the condition of the weather. In some years the U.S. Forest Service has extended the closures by several weeks to allow the roads to dry out. The Sawtooth National Forest Provides a Winter Visitor Map that shows what roads and trails are closed in the area.

NWS ・ 5 DAYS AGO