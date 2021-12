Bolster works with some of the biggest brands in the world across multiple industries. Our customer base includes some of the largest companies in the world as well as smaller companies whose brand protection needs are simpler, though not less important. Working with this wide range of companies have provided us amazing insights into what it takes for companies to design and implement a modern brand protection program. Historically the domain of the legal group, a growing trend is for the CISO to be one of the key stakeholders, if not the decision maker, on the design and execution of the brand protection strategy.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO