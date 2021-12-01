ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Recycling & Sanitation

ktwp.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat should I do if I missed leaf and brush pickup?. What should I do if Republic missed a bulk or recycling pickup?. What if I take my trash to my work or share a cart with a neighbor, do I have to get a cart?. What day will...

www.ktwp.org

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Recycled Component Computers

BloLab is a Benin-based startup that will teach people how to build recycled component computers for free. The process involves hosting free workshops on building computers for public attendance. The only caveat is that attendees will have to bring their own materials. The resulting computers are named 'Jerry' because they...
ENVIRONMENT
tippecanoe.in.gov

String Light Recycling

During the month of December 2021 and January 2022 Tippecanoe residents will be able to drop off broken string lights to be recycled for free! There are drop-off bins in the lobby of the County Government Building, in the lobby of the south entrance to Lafayette City Hall, and in the lobby of the West Lafayette City Hall. Big thanks to Oscar Winski e-Recycling, Tippecanoe County, the City of Lafayette, and the City of West Lafayette for collaborating to host these drop-off sites and get your string lights recycled! If your string lights are attached to plastic decorations, please remove those and put the plastic in your trash. We are unable to recycle plastic decorations, only string lights!
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
TrendHunter.com

Plastic Recycling Brands

There is a staggering amount of plastic waste that is entering landfills every year, which is being combated against with companies like Plastic Bank. The brand is committed to "revolutionizing recycling ecosystems" in coastal communities by reprocessing materials and re-introducing them into the global supply chain. All the collected material is reborn as Social Plastic, creating a closed-loop supply chain and helping those who collect the plastic.
ENVIRONMENT
sudbury.ma.us

Sudbury Recycling and Energy Drive

Residents of the town of Sudbury are invited to attend a Recycling and Energy Drive brought to you by Mass Save, Green Team Junk Removal, Habitat for Humanity, National Grid, Eversource, the Town of Sudbury, and State Representative Carmine Gentile’s office. The event will take place Saturday, December 4th from...
SUDBURY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
newcanaanite.com

Pumpkin Recycling Drop Off

Planet New Canaan will be collecting whole, uncarved and unpainted pumpkins at New Canaan Nature Center on Sunday, November 28th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm. in the parking lot. Transfer Station pass holders may drop off pumpkins that are carved in special pumpkins bins in the food scrap recycling area. Painted pumpkins should go into the trash.
NEW CANAAN, CT
TrendHunter.com

Recycled Emissions Footwear

'On Running' has spent four years researching and developing a new ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) foam for recycled emissions footwear with the help of 'LanzaTech,' and 'Borealis.' This three-team process involves LanzaTech capturing the emissions and concentrating them into ethylene gas, Borealis refining the emissions into EVA pellets, then On Running taking this material and creating a shoe foam.
ENVIRONMENT
whcuradio.com

Tips for post-Thanksgiving recycling

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – As you clean up following Thanksgiving meals, the State DEC is asking that you be aware of what you toss into your home recycling bins. If you had a holiday-accident that resulted in broken glassware or ceramics – keep those out of the recycling. Disposable foil bakeware and pans should also go in the trash, not the recycling.
ITHACA, NY
newjerseyhills.com

Watchung to implement Styrofoam recycling

WATCHUNG - Styrofoam will be collected twice per year and recycled under an Environmental Commission proposal that was approved by the Borough Council on Thursday, Dec. 2. The governing body had given the plan an informal go-ahead following a discussion late last month, with several members saying the program will benefit residents.
WATCHUNG, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Waste#Yard Waste#Compost#Mulders Landscaping
laconianh.gov

Recycling Collection Week

Recycling is picked up every other week in Laconia for those residents on curbside trash/recycling pickup. Please be sure to have your trash and recycling at the curb no later than 6:00 am on your scheduled pickup day. Questions? Please call the Department of Public Works at (603) 528-6379.
ENVIRONMENT
lowergwynedd.org

Christmas Lights Recycling

As you're putting up Christmas lights in the coming weeks you will likely find a strand or two that are dead. Don't throw them in the garbage, the EAC is collecting them to be recycled in January. Look for the red & green bin at Ingersoll Park now through January 31st, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
Itemlive.com

Salem recycles recycling strategy

SALEM — The city is continuing to help the planet with its updated recycling program. Salem has partnered with TerraCycle, a U.S-based recycling company, to offer permanent collection bins to The post Salem recycles recycling strategy appeared first on Itemlive.
SALEM, MA
bristownews.com

Baler boosts recycling efforts

On February 27 of this year, Bristow became the first community in the country to adopt Replenysh, Inc.’s “circular economy” recycling endeavor, according to Kris Wyatt, Bristow City Councilwoman and Bristow’s Replenysh network contact. As the first community to adopt the new circular recycling concept of buy, use, and sell between consumers and industry, Bristow became a test of sorts for Replenysh. Replenysh wanted to know how this new concept of recycling might work across a community, and Bristow delivered.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
mostmetro.com

Recycle Your Holiday Lights!

Five Rivers MetroParks and Cohen Recycling are making the holidays greener by providing bins at seven MetroParks locations where residents can drop off holiday lights to be recycled. Recycling these lights supports MetroParks’ conservation mission, and Cohen will make a donation to the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation based on how many lights are recycled.
DAYTON, OH
capeandislands.org

An unusual and ongoing example of recycling

Our house was built largely from recycled materials. It was built in the late 1980s by Phillipe Villard, a multi-talented artist who was born in France and came to this country in his thirties. After he had laid the foundation, he would sit on the deck and look through binoculars at the road leading up to the dump. When he saw a truck carrying something he could use — studs, pieces of plywood, old windows, doors, bricks, etc. — he would bicycle over to the dump and say to the driver, “You know, I could use that. Could you possibly drop it off at my house?”
ENVIRONMENT
greenville.tx.us

Upcoming Holidays-Trash and Recycling

Waste Connections observes Christmas Day and New Years Day as official holidays. Trash will not be collected on Holidays (both holidays fall on Saturday) and recycling routes will not be affected this year. Remember to always have your cans at the curb by 7 AM the day of your service. Waste Connections will be picking up Christmas trees for 3 weeks following Christmas in addition to the bulk trash pick-up.
GREENVILLE, TX
TrendHunter.com

Recyclable Beauty Gift Packs

Three packaging manufacturers, Eviosys, Grown.Bio and Verescence, teamed up to create 100% recyclable beauty gift packs and the limited-edition designs set the tone for a more sustainable future in beauty. For environmentally minded consumers, the gift set features 100% recyclable and refillable glass bottles and a reusable and infinitely recyclable metal tin, all within a carbon-negative 100% home-compostable insert made from mushroom material.
SKIN CARE
fortleenj.org

Garbage/Recycling Holiday Information

Attention Fort Lee Residents! Interstate Waste Services will not be doing garbage/recycling pickups on Christmas Day and New Years Day! They will resume their normal schedule the following week.
FORT LEE, NJ
TrendHunter.com

Recyclable Cereal Liner Packaging

Cereal traditionally comes in a plastic bag inside a paper box, but this new paper-based cereal packaging is being launched by Kellogg's in partnership with Tesco in the UK to change this. The cereal packaging liner will see the plastic liner replaced with a paper one that can be recycled alongside the outer box. The trial could dictate how the brand moves forward with new packaging as it must adhere to certain characteristics to be a viable solution.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy