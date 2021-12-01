Recycling & Sanitation

Our house was built largely from recycled materials. It was built in the late 1980s by Phillipe Villard, a multi-talented artist who was born in France and came to this country in his thirties. After he had laid the foundation, he would sit on the deck and look through binoculars at the road leading up to the dump. When he saw a truck carrying something he could use — studs, pieces of plywood, old windows, doors, bricks, etc. — he would bicycle over to the dump and say to the driver, “You know, I could use that. Could you possibly drop it off at my house?”

