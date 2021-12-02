Casita industries

Taoseños are serious about their breakfast burritos. Whether it’s handheld or smothered with chile and cheese, a great breakfast burrito is more than the sum of its parts. Like all simple, regional dishes, the classic New Mexican breakfast burrito is only as good as the treatment of each ingredient. Scrambled eggs must be creamy with pillowy curds – pallid, overcooked eggs are a strict deal breaker. Diced or shredded potatoes should be properly browned and seasoned. A smattering of green chile is essential, and sautéed onion is a nice touch. Shredded cheese, preferably the yellow, annatto-colored variety, should be evenly distributed so that a harmony of egg, potato, chile, and cheese is achieved with each bite. Finally, the white flour tortilla should be griddled to crisp golden perfection. A soggy or gummy tortilla is the telltale sign of an unloved burrito; these are to be avoided at all costs.

TAOS, NM ・ 5 DAYS AGO