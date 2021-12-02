ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taos, NM

Casita industries

By Elizabeth Burns
Taos News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a hum in Taos but it’s not the enigmatic low-frequency one that people report hearing. It’s the hum of cottage (or maybe casita is a better term in New Mexico) industries. In recent years, our mountain town has become home to the to-die-for confections of the internationally award-winning chocolatiers...

Taos News

The best breakfast burrito in Taos

Taoseños are serious about their breakfast burritos. Whether it’s handheld or smothered with chile and cheese, a great breakfast burrito is more than the sum of its parts. Like all simple, regional dishes, the classic New Mexican breakfast burrito is only as good as the treatment of each ingredient. Scrambled eggs must be creamy with pillowy curds – pallid, overcooked eggs are a strict deal breaker. Diced or shredded potatoes should be properly browned and seasoned. A smattering of green chile is essential, and sautéed onion is a nice touch. Shredded cheese, preferably the yellow, annatto-colored variety, should be evenly distributed so that a harmony of egg, potato, chile, and cheese is achieved with each bite. Finally, the white flour tortilla should be griddled to crisp golden perfection. A soggy or gummy tortilla is the telltale sign of an unloved burrito; these are to be avoided at all costs.
TAOS, NM
Taos News

Taos can do better on recycling

Everything organic goes back to the earth and sustains life as it decomposes. Before oil fields and strip mining and manufacturing plastic, the earth was clean. Now it is so polluted by plastic, chemicals and nuclear waste, that it is making life forms sick, and killing us. We should not become desperate by our failures, but work on correcting the wrongs, so that we and others can live in a healthy world.
TAOS, NM
Taos News

Some ideas for Taos

Taos has been my lifelong home, and I love many aspects of it. I also travel a lot, and when I travel I see ingenuity that I find lacking in Taos. As near as Questa and Española are laws against those obnoxiously loud Jake Brakes on semi trucks. In Salida there are radar speed-signs that say “Thank You” when vehicles are traveling at the speed limit. Alamosa has numerous sculptures along the streets. There are ubiquitous bike-paths elsewhere. Even Fairplay, Colorado, population 724, has beautiful bike-paths. In Alaska I crossed a 600-foot long bridge over a huge gorge that is solely for bicycles and pedestrians.
TAOS, NM
Taos News

Gaze ‘Through the Eyes of Fechin’

After an invigorating morning on the slopes of the Taos Ski Valley, or a high alpine hike, the day may call for some indoor culture, and good local food conveniently close to your destination. Taos is home to many galleries, museums and historic sites, all within an easy drive from the center of town.
TAOS, NM
Taos News

And how long have you been here?

This was the pointed question raised in response to my unabashed contribution to a long-ago public meeting. The seemingly unprovoked challenge startled me and left me uncharacteristically speechless. Somewhat flummoxed, I held my tongue, but not for very long. The unsettling question, I soon learned, was not an incident unique to me. To the contrary, it is often triggered by views offered by relatively new arrivals in our mountain valley town … people like me.
TAOS, NM
Taos News

Taos Pueblo woman recognized for meritorious service

A Taos Pueblo woman has been recognized by the U.S. Coast Guard with two awards this year. She is Dayna A. Sandoval, an Avionics Electrical Technician Second Class (AET2) with the U.S. Coast Guard, stationed in Sacramento, California. Sandoval has been noted not only for her meritorious service, but also...
TAOS, NM
Taos News

Equine Spirit Sanctuary Holiday Open Barns

The Equine Spirit Sanctuary is hosting Open Barn events the first three Saturdays in December — the 4th, 11th, and 18th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors can tour the festively decorated classroom and barn and meet the ESS horses. Weather permitting, there will be free pony rides for the kids, and visitors can also pet and groom the miniature donkeys.
RANCHOS DE TAOS, NM
Taos News

A winter wonderland

The Town of Taos has created a winter wonderland this holiday season, combining long-standing community traditions, and exciting new Covid-safe Yuletide magic. Farolitos are glowing nightly, and Taos businesses are decked out in their finest holiday decorations from Ranchos to Taos Ski Valley. Tempo reached out to Special Events Coordinator...
TAOS, NM

